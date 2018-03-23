A minute with Rodrigo Cáceres Professional musician

Where do you live?

I live in Limassol with Sofia, my wife and adventure partner.

Best childhood memory?

When I travelled for the first time to the South part of Chile , which is my country of origin. I come from a small city called Iquique, surrounded by desert dunes and sea. The south of Chile is totally different… all green ! That blew my mind!

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish?What food would you really turn your nose up to?

A small rustic Thai/Nepalese restaurant (between Molos & Anexartisias st) and another sushi restaurant nearby… But my favourite dish isn’t there! It is homemade by me: salmon with almond creme’. What I really dislike is fried sausage with fried eggs and fried potatoes. I don’t eat meat at all.

What did you have for breakfast?

Avocado toast with black tea.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I am a day person. I like to wake up early, practice yoga and begin my activities. I have a lot of work to do during day, which is basically: play music and rehearse. But I also enjoy a lot going for a walk to the mountain or beach, I love nature. Perfect night out: camping on the beach, if it is full moon, better !

Best book ever read?

That would be Momo. It is about a girl who helps people to resolve their problems, just by listening to them talking about them.

Favourite film of all time?

Fight Club. I like the whole concept, how the story is built and its message.

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

A small community called Sagi in the south part of Brazil. Loved the climate, landscape and fruits! People were very generous and open. My dream trip would be Caribe, Cuba because of the music and the culture.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Difficult question! For the moment I don’t have a car, but I would definitely listen to Shorcito by Alain Perez or Pa mi gente by Alexander Abdreu.

What is always in your fridge?

Avocado, olives and ginger Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like? Rural for sure! A house on a mountain close to the beach, with sea views. With trees full of fruits and my own music studio. If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be? El Flaco from the Dynamita Show, so I can laugh until death! He is a great humorist.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Take a flight to Chile and reunite with my family. What is your greatest fear? No fear. I have no fears at all.

Cáceres works in different bands including Macumba, which he describes as “a very personal and special project”. Catch him perform:

Latin Jazz with Macumba

Sunday March 25 at Mason Bar,

Zik Zak St, Limassol. For info Tel: 99 878920



Cuban Latin with Yemaya Son

Sunday April 1 at Mason Bar,

Zik Zak St, Limassol. For info Tel: 99 878920