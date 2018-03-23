Parents’ group asks for postponement of midterm exams

March 23rd, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

The federation of high school parents said on Friday they would like midterm exams, which are to be introduced in high schools in September, to be postponed for at least a year to give time to better prepare students for the change.

The group said in an announcement that they agree with most of the proposed amendments from Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris on the introduction of the exams, which aim to provide ‘a more proper and functional dimension’.

It said that following a board meeting the federation decided to request the postponement, ‘provided that dialogue will continue, to resolve or regulate all pending issues’.

“We believe that educational reform will not be significantly affected by the suspension of the implementation of the midterm exams, but it will actually help to ensure that this institution, if and when it is implemented, is properly applied and does not victimise the students,” it said.

The group said it would seek in the immediate future dialogue with the education ministry, the House education committee, teachers’ unions and organised students in a bid to achieve common ground on midterm exams.

The group said it is happy with other changes concerning teaching time and student evaluation but added that teacher evaluation is still pending.

The introduction of midterm exams was not welcomed by teachers or students.

High school student representatives delivered to the education ministry’s permanent secretary last week a memo with 5,000 signatures against the tests, saying they would force students to ‘chase after grades’ instead of focusing on actual learning.

Last month, members of the secondary education teachers’ union Oelmek voted against their introduction. The union had said that the result of the referendum was binding and would determine Oelmek’s stance in upcoming consultations between the education ministry and the House education committee on the new regulations.

 

  • Cyprus MH

    Only in Cyprus that the parents interfere with educational reforms to reduce its effectiveness.Everywhere parents look to what makes their children commit better to learning, except in Cyprus…

  • Cydee

    Sounds as if that’s the end of the introduction of mid-term tests!

