Police arrest motorcycle thieves

Two teenagers suspected of stealing a motorcycle in Limassol were arrested after trying to sell it online, a court heard on Friday.

The pair, aged 17 and 19, were remanded in custody for two days after their arrest on Thursday afternoon.

Police were led to the suspects by the owner who saw a sale ad with a photo of his motorcycle on Facebook.

An officer contacted the account owner telling him he was interested in the motorcycle and arranged a meeting to see it.

On Thursday, officers arrested the two suspects at the rendezvous point and later determined that the vehicle was indeed the one reported as stolen by its owner.