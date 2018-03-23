Rhythm and rhyme compete

There is just something about the spoken word that lends itself to a great performance. When that spoken word is in the form of a poem, then dramatisation, attitude, tone and a splash of the theatrical become part of the mix. This, and much more, is what we can expect from the second Poetry Slam that will take place on Monday and Tuesday at the ARTos Foundation in Nicosia.

A poetry slam is a poetry competition where participants read their original work while giving a kind of performance of their poetry. Each poet will have a maximum of three minutes to read their work in front of a five-member jury and other poetry lovers. The aim of the event is to provoke and lead poetry to extremes, seeking new forms of expression, always keeping in mind the contemporary international poetry trends.

Poetic performances were pioneered by the American poet Marc Smith, who organised a series of dramatised poetry readings at the Get Me High Lounge in Chicago in November 1984. Slowly this poetic phenomenon spread throughout the USA, from San Francisco to New York city and to the rest of the world.

The judging commitee will consist of actor and director Andreas Araouzos, visual artist Savvas Christodoulides, writer Myrto Azina-Chronides, poet Alexandra Galanou and music radio producer Marianna Galides.

The local poets who will take part in the Poetry Slam were chosen from an open call. A total of 17 poets will compete, including Annetta Benzar, James Mackay, Nora Nadjiarian, Lisa Sashair Majaj and Erina Charalambous.

Monday will start at 7.30pm with a slam performance with a number of poems from around the world, followed by the performances by the participants in the competition and then more slam performances by poets from abroad. The international poets include Alex Burkhard from Germany, Yonatan Kunda from Israel, Aima Kirlic from Sweden and Narcisse from Switzerland.

On Tuesday, 12 poets will give slam performances, six selected from the competition on Monday and six from abroad.

Words will not only be spoken but also sung at the end of the event, when jazz singer Sarah Fenwick will take to the stage with Marinos Neofytou on the guitar and Costas Challoumas on bass for a jazz performance.

Poetry Slam Cyprus 2018

Two days of performance poetry. March 26-27. ARTos Foundation, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Tel: 22-445455