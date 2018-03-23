Thieves steal dogs

March 23rd, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 2 comments

Twelve dogs, total worth more than €7,000, were reported stolen on Friday on two separate incidents in Mandria in Paphos.

Police said they received two complaints that dogs were stolen from premises in the Mandria area.

Three brothers reported that 10 dogs – worth around €7,000 – had been stolen from their property in Mandria. Police said that the lock of the cage the dogs were in, had been broken into.

Another man reported that his two hunting dogs had been stolen from his farm. Police said that the thieves entered the farm after cutting the metal wire fence and opened the cage the dogs were in, which was not locked.

 

 

 

