March 24th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus, featured 6 comments

16 dogs stolen from their pens in Paphos

Sixteen dogs were stolen in three separate incidents in the Paphos area on Friday, police said.

According to police the dogs were all stolen either from the Kouklia or Mandria area at approximately 7pm.

Police said the dogs’ owner reported the first incident at the Kouklia police station, where he told authorities that four of his hunting dogs, worth €7,000, were stolen from a building he has in Mandria.

Police went to the scene and collected evidence.

The second incident was reported to police by three brothers, who told authorities that ten of their dogs, also worth €7,000, were stolen from a building they manage in Mandria. Police went to the scene, and discerned that the pen the dogs stayed in had been broken into.

In the third instance, an owner filed a complaint with police, saying that two of his hunting dogs had been stolen. Police arrived at the scene and determined that the assailants had cut the fence around the area the dogs were kept in.

  • AOD

    Only worth 7,000? My dogs are priceless.

    • Bananaman

      Yes it makes you wonder if they were insured and are now being sold in restaurants in the local area, How on earth could you hide and fence 16 dogs ?
      There is more I would like to say about which nationality the perpetrators could possible be but I will leave that to you all to ponder along with the CM and the police

      • Colin Evans

        I suspect that these dogs have been “rescued” from the appalling conditions in which they were kept. In the not too distant past an elderly couple went to feed dogs like these and give them water. For their trouble they were quite badly beaten up and then, subsequently, left the island.

  • chitchat

    Any hunter who values his dogs for 7,000 euros would take good care of them…. I wonder where these dogs were kept? Most likely in horrible cages in the middle of nowhere … I do hope they were stolen by animal activists

  • Bob Ellis

    Easily tracked with microchips and licences I believe……….

  • scotontherock

    Worth how much?? It’s almost a daily concurrence to see lost hunting dogs roaming the streets and roadways, ultimately sadly many get hit by traffic and killed.

