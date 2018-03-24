16 dogs stolen from their pens in Paphos

Sixteen dogs were stolen in three separate incidents in the Paphos area on Friday, police said.

According to police the dogs were all stolen either from the Kouklia or Mandria area at approximately 7pm.

Police said the dogs’ owner reported the first incident at the Kouklia police station, where he told authorities that four of his hunting dogs, worth €7,000, were stolen from a building he has in Mandria.

Police went to the scene and collected evidence.

The second incident was reported to police by three brothers, who told authorities that ten of their dogs, also worth €7,000, were stolen from a building they manage in Mandria. Police went to the scene, and discerned that the pen the dogs stayed in had been broken into.

In the third instance, an owner filed a complaint with police, saying that two of his hunting dogs had been stolen. Police arrived at the scene and determined that the assailants had cut the fence around the area the dogs were kept in.