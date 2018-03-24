A tale of remorse

The mesmorising Royal Ballet production of William Shakespeare’s Winter’s Tale is being screened by the Rialto theatre in Limassol on Sunday.

The ballet, by Christopher Wheeldon, is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s late romance that Wheeldon created for the Royal Ballet in 2014. It was revived in 2016 and performed in Brisbane as part of the annual international tour in 2017. Nominated for an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Dance, the production won the 2014 Critics’ Circle National Dance Award for Best Classical Choreography. The performance received ecstatic praise by critics and audiences for its powerful story, told through exquisite dance.

The story follows the destruction of a marriage between King Leontes and his pregnant wife Hermione, through consuming jealousy as the king believes his wife is having an affair with his childhood friend King Polixenes. When Hermione gives birth to a daughter, the baby is abandoned and both her and her son die of distress. The baby, Perdita, is rescued by a shepherd and grows up to fall in love with Florizel, Polixenes’ son. The young couple are reunited with the remorseful Leontes and Hermione, who returns from the dead.

This adaption features British Principals Lauren Cuthbertson and Ryoichi Hirano dancing the parts of Hermione and King Leontes, with Sarah Lamb and Vadim Muntagiro returning to the roles of Perdita and Florizel.

With powerful designs by Bob Crowley and atmospheric music by Joby Talbot, The Winter’s Tale is a masterful modern narrative ballet.

The Winter’s Tale

Screening of the ballet from the Royal Ballet. March 25. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 6.30pm. €10/15. Tel: 25-343900