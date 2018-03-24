The artist’s agony for his homeland

The A.G. Leventis Gallery is continuing its mission to reveal the history of Cyprus through its works of art with the opening of the temporary exhibition dedicated to the pioneering Cypriot artist Adamantios Diamantis, which will open on Tuesday at 7pm.

The exhibition Agonies-Diamantis will focus on his series of works of the same name which have become such an important part of Diamantis’ oeuvre. It is the first time they will be exhibited together in their entirety, featuring the eight works the painter created from 1963 to 1977 and including the final complete work of the series that he created from 1981 to 1984, entitled Woman with Outstretched Arms. The series brings to the forefront women and their roles as mothers and explores the artist’s relationship with all the important events that marked his homeland in the 20th century.

At the time, Diamantis could see that peace would not last long in Cyprus, and as his life and art always went hand in hand with events on his island, it was inevitable that his anxiety would be reflected in his work.

The Agonies series marked a break from previous his body of artistic work. He drastically renewed his pictorial vocabulary to better serve the subject matter of his paintings. He who had tried for years to fight the general current and to remain independent by resisting the new movements in art, was finally led to change his style of painting. He introduced expressionist vocabulary, bold symbolism in terms of form and colour and Cubist references, while he refused to be bound by realistic constraints.

The exhibition will trace Diamantis’ journey towards the Agonies by showcasing the sketches and preliminary drawings for his final works. It will also examine the beginning of his artistic exploration of the theme, starting from his school years, when in his copy of Auguste Rodin’s sculpture, The Burghers of Calais he tried to capture the anxiety of death. He was inspired by a number of other artists, such as El Greco, Francisco Goya and Emil Nolde. Agonies is thought to have been influenced by Picasso’s work, in particular Guernica. He was also influenced by the Byzantine tradition. His maternity-themed paintings refer directly to the Virgin and Child.

Diamantis’ relationship with the works of influential artists and with Byzantine art will also be included in the exhibition and feature photographs of works of art from museums and private collections that serve as reference points to the artist’s journey in creating his Agonies.

Throughout the duration of the exhibition, a number of related lectures, special events, theatre productions and educational programmes will take place.

Agonies – Diamantis

Temporary exhibition dedicated to Cypriot artist Adamantios Diamantis. Opens on March 27 at 7pm until September 10. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. Daily except Tuesday: 10am-5pm, Wednesday: 10am-10pm. Tel: 22-668838