Classical and Byzantine music for Easter

With Easter just around the corner, a number of Easter themed events are starting to pop up. As music is a big part of this religious holiday, singer Nectaria Karantzi will be joined by the byzantine choir and the traditional orchestra of the Holy Metropolis of Limassol at the Pattihio theatre to celebrate the coming of Easter while the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra (CySO) will also give two Easter concerts next week.

The performance at the Pattihio theatre, under the title Way Towards Easter, will touch on our Byzantine and folk lore tradition while bringing Easter to the forefront. Karantzi is a unique Greek singer who has combined her voice mainly with Byzantine and traditional music and is recognised as one of the most important singers of church music.

All profits will be donated towards the construction of the holy temple of Saint Porfyrios in Limassol.

The Easter concerts performed by the CySO will provide two nights full of pain and passion. The orchestra will firstly perform Rudolph Barshai’s transcription for string orchestra of Shostakovich’s String Quartet no. 8, which the composer wrote in just three days in July 1960, shortly after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It is a work which the composer himself considered his epitaph. The programme will continue with the Death of Asa, Peer Gynt’s mother and Musica Dolorosa a musical lament by contemporary Latvian composer Peteris Vasks. The programme will conclude with Haydn’s Passion symphony.

Way Towards Easter

Live performance by the Greek singer. March 26. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. €8/10. Tel: 25-377277

Easter Concert

Concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. March 28. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €5/7/12. Tel: 25-343900

March 29. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €5/7/12. Tel: 25-343900