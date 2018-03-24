Daylight saving time, begins this weekend as clocks move forward one hour on Sunday at 3am.

For Cyprus, this means the sun will now rise at around 6.45am on March 25 instead of 5.45am and set at 7pm instead of 6pm, adding an hour of sunlight to the early evening.

The same change will be made by Turkish Cypriots. When Turkey introduced permanent daylight saving time in 2017, northern Cyprus followed suit, splitting the country into two time zones. In 2018, the Turkish Cypriots reversed their decision and reintroduced the yearly time change.

The measure was originally introduced to make better use of natural daylight but it has been questioned lately if this is still relevant in a modern society which uses electricity for activities no matter if the sun is up or not.