Dust levels worsen, expected to subside by the evening

Atmospheric dust levels are expected to get worse this afternoon but subside later in the evening, the meteorological department said on Saturday.

In statements to the Cyprus News Agency, state meteorologist Panayiotis Liggis said that winds blowing from the west brought the dust lower down in the atmosphere.

“Currently, it is very bad, and it will get worse. We hope that by the afternoon, the majority will have subsided, and moved eastward,” he said.

In a statement, the Labour Welfare Department said that the dust levels will be higher than normal.

Medical Officer, Savvas Savva told CNA that there has been an increase in patients going to the Emergency Department due to the dust, which has affected individuals with chronic lung issues.

“All who have asthma, chronic bronchitis, heart issues, are affected by this situation,” he said, adding that individuals with infections or viruses, or breathing issues, are also in a difficult situation due to the dust.

The island’s medical services and the Public Health Services have warned people not to go outside, especially if they have breathing issues, heart issues, kidney issues, immune system difficulties, or are children, or over 65.

The announcement added that individuals should avoid staying in outside areas, especially in places where the temperature is also high.

Individuals with asthma, or other breathing issues have also been warned that they may need to wear a mask when walking outside.