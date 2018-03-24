Duty on humanitarian aid sent to north lifted

Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay announced on Saturday that duty charged on humanitarian aid sent to Greek Cypriots and Maronites living in the north will be lifted.

He said however there will be stickers placed on the products sent, which will state that the products are not for sale.

In statements made before the ‘cabinet’ meeting in the north, Ozersay noted that the ‘government’ would lift the duty charged on the products that are sent. He added that the quantity and quality of the products sent through the United Nations will be monitored, to avoid any potential issues.

Ozersay said that the north does not want the Greek Cypriot and Maronites that live there to be used for political aims.

He said that the Greek Cypriot side calls them enclaved, and requested “as a show of good will” that they stop using that term and stop conducting policy using “the minorities”.

On Friday, Ozersay said the previous ‘government’s’ decision to impose duty on the humanitarian aid the Republic sends to Greek Cypriots and Maronites living in the north was wrong and would be adjusted.

He told Turkish Cypriot daily Yeni Duzen that one of the reasons that led to the introduction of the customs duty was that some of the products sent to the enclaved ended up being sold in grocery stores, which was illegal and that they had to take measures.

Weekly deliveries of basic items to cover household needs sent by the government to around 340 people living in the Karpasia peninsula and the Maronite villages of Kormakitis and Karpashia were interrupted last October after the Turkish Cypriot authorities announced they would tax the aid. Since then, the UN has only delivered medical supplies that are exempt from the duty.