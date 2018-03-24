Interior minister calls on Paralimni to end unlicensed beach activities

Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides has called on the Paralimni municipality to immediately end any unlicensed activities on the beaches in the area.

Petrides spoke with police HQ and the Mayor of Paralimni regarding the matter after a number of excavators have been seen both at Konnos Beach and the beach in Pernera, where they were spotted working in the protected zone of the beach.

According to an interior ministry statement on Saturday, the minister discussed better cooperation with the police chief and enforcement of the law on beach protection.

The statement said Petrides told the mayor of Paralimni that “it is everyone’s responsibility and duty to ensure full compliance with the relevant laws, and the prevention of illegal un-licensed activities.”

Regarding the activities being conducted at the beach in Pernera in front of the Alati by the Sea restaurant, the Ministry said that the municipality decided to only conduct the necessary works under the guidance of the Famagusta regional directorate.

The ministry’s statement added that on Monday at 9:30, Petrides will hold an emergency meeting with the police, the district officer, the environmental department, and the fisheries department to draw up an action plan to protect the beaches and stop the illegal activities.