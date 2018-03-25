Anastasiades says significant changes need to be made to reduce greenhouse gases

President Nicos Anastasiades said that to reduce greenhouse gases, significant changes mainly in the field of energy and transport would have to be made through the use of cleaner fuels, power conservation and increased use of renewable energy sources.

Anastasiades was speaking at an event on Saturday night at the presidential palace to mark Earth Hour when the lights are turned out for one hour. He said the development and implementation of appropriate policies and measures to achieve environmental goals would enhance competitiveness, create new jobs and move Cyprus to a low-carbon economy.

“The phenomenon of increasing global warming is a fact,” he said. Extreme weather events, alternating long periods of drought and heavy rainfall, water scarcity, heatwaves, loss of biodiversity, and the consequential diseases are adverse implications of climate change are occurring with greater intensity in more and more areas of our planet.”

“Therefore, this critical situation urgently requires without further delay, effective measures against climate change. We must act immediately and implement the necessary policies and measures to climate change to become manageable and reversible.”

Referring to the Paris Agreement, Anastasiades said the European Union had communicated its commitment to jointly achieve by 2030 a binding target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% compared with 1990 levels.

“So turn off the lights and convey to humanity the message of action to protect our planet,” he said.

Earth Hour is the world`s largest environmental event. Cyprus joined thousands of cities and towns across 187 countries for the 2018 Earth Hour celebration.