Manchester-Paphos flight diverted after booze-fuelled row, four women arrested in Athens

An easyJet flight from Manchester to Paphos was diverted to Athens on Friday night and the return flight delayed until Saturday after a group of drunken passengers caused a scene onboard.

According to the Manchester Evening News, another passenger who witnessed the four rowdy women being thrown off the flight from Manchester slammed their ‘vile’ behaviour.

The four were arrested when the plane landed in Athens and the flight continued on to Paphos.

A video on the news website records much of the tirade of abuse from the women against other passengers after they began drinking alcohol they’d brought on board.

One passenger, 41, who was on board with her husband and sons aged 14 and nine, told the Manchester Evening News: “It was unbelievable. Shocking, just shocking.” She said one of the spat over the face of one passenger.

At first, the passenger said, the six women in the group were “typical Scouse girls wearing Tommy Hilfiger tracksuits and with double-dip tans” having a laugh.

“They started swearing a bit and we asked them to keep it down. Then they started using the c-word and started arguing amongst themselves. They were getting out a bottle of vodka and a bottle of brandy.

“They were warned about bringing their own alcohol but they had a go at the stewardess. They took one bottle from them but they still had one more and they carried on drinking.

“It got worse and worse and worse. We thought they’d fall asleep but they didn’t. Two of them were talking about performing sex acts in the toilet and they kept going to the toilet.

“Every time a passenger complained to the air stewardess they kept saying ‘you are all f***ing snitches and you’re going down’. One said they were going to ‘slice up’ a passenger when the plane stopped. One of them smashed a beer can over her forehead and the contents went all over us. We were wet through.

“At one point one of them came running down the aisle and spat over someone’s face. It was just vile. There were children on the flight. It was awful. The whole plane could hear it.

According to the newspaper, three passengers, believed to be off-duty military personnel, got out of their seats to try and calm the women down but to no avail. They warned the women they could be taken off the flight.

As one of the women is being led down the aisle, she shouted at another passenger: “Why the f*** are you recording me you ugly bitch.” Fellow passengers can then be heard cheering and clapping as the woman is taken off the plane, said the newspaper.

According to the report, a spokesman for easyJet said: “EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY1975 from Manchester to Paphos on 23 March was diverted to Athens and met by the police on arrival where four passengers were offloaded as a result of disruptive behaviour onboard and the flight continued to Paphos once the passengers were offloaded.

“EasyJet’s crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously, do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard and always push for prosecution.

“The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet’s priority.”