March 25th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Police launch anti-firecracker campaign, urge teens not to ‘play with death’

Police have launched their annual campaign against the use of firecrackers by young people coming up to Easter, warning them that they were dicing with death.

The purpose of the campaign is to prevent and combat the use, possession and sale of crackers over the holiday period and raise public awarness of the dangers.

Lectures have already been held in cooperation with local, church and school authorities.

As part of the campaign, police are also intensifying efforts to identify and arrest people who illegally import, possess, sell or manufacture firecrackers, they said.

“During Holy Week, police patrols will be intensified, mainly outside churches,” it said.

“As police, we appeal once again, especially to young people, to avoid making and using crackers. Unfortunately, we have many examples where young people have been burned, had a limb amputated, or have even died. Firecrackers are not a toy, not a custom, but a bad habit. They are explosives. Playing with firecrackers is like playing with death itself.”

