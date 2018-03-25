Second generation Nissan LEAF unveiled in Cyprus

Last week the Pilakoutas Group presented the second generation of the 100 per cent electric Nissan LEAF to the press in Nicosia.

Kodros Pilakoutas, Head of Business Operations, recalled that the first modern all-electric car produced for the mass market was the first-generation Nissan Leaf, in 2010.

The new Leaf, he said, is an innovative car with a variety of new technologies that “will be a reference point in the evolution of electric cars”.

Two of its most important assets are its 378 km driving range before needing a full charge, and the eight-year warranty for its batteries. The other key features he outlined are the ProPILOT driver enhancement technology, the Nissan e-Pedal for ‘one pedal’ driving, vehicle-to-grid technology (V2G) and innovative self-driving technology.

These were among the features recognised at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) where the new Nissan LEAF took top honours, garnering the CES Best of Innovation award winner for Vehicle Intelligence and Self-Driving Technology as well as CES honouree for Tech for a Better World.

It was also named ‘Best Electric Car’ at the 2018 What Car? Awards. Steve Huntingford, Editor of What Car?, praised the award-winning model, saying “the electric car market has never been more competitive, yet the LEAF saw off all its rivals because it makes the most sense to most buyers. It combines excellent performance with generous standard equipment and low running costs. And even in winter weather, its real-world range is good.”

Gareth Dunsmore, Director, Electric Vehicle, Nissan Europe, says: “The new Nissan LEAF is the most advanced and accessible 100 per cent electric vehicle. It is also the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, our blueprint for a future in redefining the way customers drive and how vehicles are powered and integrated into society. This is a car that is more enjoyable, more connected and more exciting to drive than any other mainstream electric vehicle in history.”

With an overall length of 4,49m, width of 1,79m, height of 1,54m and a wheelbase of 2,70m, the car has a sleek profile with excellent aerodynamics, and a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.28. Anyone familiar with Nissan design will recognise the signature boomerang-shaped lamps and the ‘V-motion’ front surround, while the blue elements such as the front grille and rear bumper’s moulding highlight the 100 per cent electric, zero emission character of the car.

The interior has been completely redesigned to be driver-focused. It combines a clever use of space with ‘optimum functionality’. A 435-litre boot and foldable 60/40 split rear seat offer impressive storage for this size of vehicle: maximum luggage capacity with the seats folded is 1,176 litres.

The new e-powertrain delivers 110kW of power and 320Nm of torque, improving acceleration to 7.9s from 0 to 100 km/h. It is the first electric vehicle (EV) to undergo the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) laboratory test, which is used to measure fuel consumption and CO2 emissions from passenger cars, as well as their pollutant emissions. This test reflects real life situations more accurately.

Charging time from alert to 80 per cent (quick charging – 50kw) takes 40 to 60 minutes, while it’s 7.5 hours from alert to 100 per cent with a 7Kw Wallbox.

Standard features from entry grade include six airbags (front, side and curtain), ISOFIX hook, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), and Hill Start Assist (HSA). Traffic Sign Recognition and Blind Spot Warning are also standard from Visia grade, as is Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and cyclist Recognition.

Advanced safety technology systems such as Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Lane Intervention and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are also part of new LEAFs standard equipment.

Nissan has already taken over 10,000 pre-orders for the new car, although it is not yet available at Nissan Dealerships. Production has begun at the Nissan Europe factory in Sunderland, UK, and we can expect it to arrive in the Cypriot market mid-May.

Prices will start at €29,900.