A wonderful night, learning all about a legend

Eric Clapton fans there is something very special coming to Nicosia. For two days, on Wednesday and Friday, the Pantheon will screen the new documentary Eric Clapton Life in 12 Bars.

But that is not all. Apart from the screening of the documentary celebrating the life and music of the legend, local band The Zilla Project will perform a live tribute after the screening.

This year Clapton turns 73 so that is a lot of living and lot of music. He is an 18-time Grammy Award winner, the only ever three-time-inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and widely renowned as one of the greatest guitarists of all time.

In the 1960s Clapton had an immense role in broader music and cultural history. Over his 50-year career, he has collaborated with a number of great musicians, across a wide variety of genres. But behind the scenes lay restlessness and tragedy. His insatiable search to grow his artistic voice left fans surprised as he constantly quit successful bands, from the Yardbirds to Cream. His isolated pursuit of his craft and fear of selling out served as a catalyst for his evolution as an artist. Stretching from his traumatic childhood to his long and difficult struggle with drugs and alcohol, and the tragic loss of his son in 1991, Clapton always found an inner strength and healing in music.

Told through his own words and songs, as well as those of his family, friends, collaborators and many heroes including BB King, Jimi Hendrix and George Harrison, Life in 12 Bars is a moving and surprising film about one of the great artists of the modern era.

Both evenings will begin with a screening of the documentary at 7.30pm, followed by a break at 9.45pm and then a live performance by the Zilla Project, who will play a number of Clapton’s most celebrated songs.

Eric Clapton Life in 12 Bars

Screening of the documentary followed by a performance by the Zilla Project. March 28-29. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia. 7.30pm. €15. Tel: 22-675787