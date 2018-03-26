A different spin on covers in Paphos

The music trio The Crew will rock Paphos once more with their very surprising and different approaches to well-known music pieces on Wednesday.

The trio – Alexandros Tsangarides on piano and vocals, Christodoulos Dimitriou on double bass and Alex Sofokleous on percussion – have been doing their thing for the past two years. They have experimented with sound to create melodies that marry music from the international and Greek repertoire with a swing and jazz kind of twist.

Tsangarides said that as the band is influenced by the sounds and style of the 50s, the members “try to fuse that amazing era into the sounds of today. We give the audience an alternative take on some already well-known and loved melodies and tunes.”

He also added that the band “thinks and feels that jazz is a very underrated style and sound, especially in Cyprus, and we aim to get people thinking otherwise.

“We want to mix that jazz vibe with songs that are already out there and make them popular again, in a whole different way.”

For their gig at Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre on Wednesday, the trio will present cover songs with a jazz-swing attitude, influenced by music from the 50s until today.

The Crew

Live performance by the band. March 28. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420