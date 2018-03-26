Dust levels remain high for yet another day

March 26th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Dust levels remain high for yet another day

File photo

The levels of atmospheric dust around the island remain high according to the Labor Inspection Department.

As reported at 7.00 am, the average hourly concentrations of inhalable particulates with a diameter of less than 10 μm (PM10) in the atmosphere were increased and ranged between 118 μg / m3 and 387 μg / m3 (micrograms per cubic meter); readings similar to those of yesterday Sunday, where the dust levels ranged between 154 and 365 μg / m3 depending on the area.

More information and continuous, immediate updates on measurement results are available at www.airquality.gov.cy and Air Quality Cyprus

Print Friendly
  • goosecat

    In English, it is METRES not (electricity or gas) meters.

    • Mike

      But we are in Cyprus not England, where many people were educated in American universities. I’m sure those educated in English universities spell it as you mention. As you must have realised there are a number of other examples of American English spelling in company names etc. here, assuming you live here. I assume the importance is to get the message across.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close