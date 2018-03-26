Dust levels remain high for yet another day

The levels of atmospheric dust around the island remain high according to the Labor Inspection Department.

As reported at 7.00 am, the average hourly concentrations of inhalable particulates with a diameter of less than 10 μm (PM10) in the atmosphere were increased and ranged between 118 μg / m3 and 387 μg / m3 (micrograms per cubic meter); readings similar to those of yesterday Sunday, where the dust levels ranged between 154 and 365 μg / m3 depending on the area.

More information and continuous, immediate updates on measurement results are available at www.airquality.gov.cy and Air Quality Cyprus