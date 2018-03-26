EU leaders host Turkish President Erdogan for uneasy summit

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, EU Council President Donald Tusk and Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will be present at the Varna summit

The European Union holds an uneasy summit with Turkey on Monday, when it is likely to provide Ankara with fresh cash to extend a deal on Syrian refugees but deflect Turkish demands for deeper trade ties and visa-free travel to Europe.

With the bloc critical of what it considers to be Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s growing authoritarianism at home and his intervention in Syria’s war, Brussels had hesitated to agree to the summit.

But host Bulgaria viewed the meeting at the Black Sea port of Varna as a rare chance for dialogue with the country that remains a candidate for EU membership despite years of stalled talks.

EU leaders also cited Turkey’s importance as a NATO ally on Europe’s southern flank and in curbing immigration to Europe from the Middle East and Africa.

“I am looking with mixed feelings towards the Varna summit because the differences in views between the EU and Turkey are many,” said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who will represent the bloc along with European Council President Donald Tusk.

“It will be a frank and open debate, where we will not hide our differences but will seek to improve our cooperation,” Juncker told reporters on Friday after a two-day EU summit that discussed Turkey.

At that meeting in Brussels, leaders condemned what they said were Turkey’s illegal actions in a standoff over eastern Mediterranean gas reserves with bloc members Greece and Cyprus.

But in a familiar pattern of public recrimination, Turkey’s minister for EU affairs, Omer Celik, said Ankara viewed the summit as “an important opportunity to move our relations forward” and that he expected “the same positive and constructive approach from the EU”.

Erdogan will seek more money for Syrian refugees, a deeper customs union and progress in talks on letting Turks visit Europe without visas, a Turkish foreign ministry spokesman said.

‘LAST CHANCE’

EU money is likely to be forthcoming, but little else, EU officials and diplomats said.

The bloc is set to grant Turkey a second 3 billion euro ($3.7 billion) tranche to provide for the Syrians it hosts under a March 2016 deal to take in migrants fleeing the country’s war.

However, EU diplomats said that Erdogan’s invitation to Varna will come at the price of more sharp criticism from EU counterparts who say that Turkey has been backsliding on democracy and human rights since a failed coup in July 2016.

Some 50,000 people, including journalists, have been arrested while a further 150,000, including teachers, judges and soldiers, have been sacked or suspended from their jobs since the attempted coup.

“The meeting in Varna is likely to be one of the last opportunities to maintain dialogue,” said Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, whose nation holds the EU’s rotating presidency.

Despite the need for Turkey’s cooperation on security and foreign policy, the EU should maintain a tough line, said Marc Pierini, a former EU ambassador to Turkey, now at the Carnegie Europe think-tank.

“It’s quite tempting for EU politicians to go for a transactional relationship with Turkey, but Erdogan is not going to stop EU-bashing for his nationalist agenda,” he Pierini.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    There is a delicious naivete about the comments of the EU/Turkey bashers below for whom it appears having Turkey and the EU in the same article is commensurate to having all their “evil” ducks in a row. Reality of course doesn’t come into their childish musings.
    The EU has interests just like any nation state and those interests are sometimes best served by dealing with friend and foe alike. Turkey has a very serious democratic deficit at present and the EU has to weigh this up against its interests as the organisation representing 28 members.
    Most of those below do not want the Syrian refugees on their doorstep so the EU pays Turkey to keep them. Turkey does not like to be criticised for its political regime but Erdogan still wishes to attend a meeting with the EU because he wants Turkey to be a member one day and the EU knowing that feels free to criticise the human rights record of the Turkish regime.
    This is how international relations work: keep your friends close and your enemies even closer. It’s called maintaining a dialogue because that’s the only way, short of war which no one wants, that Turkey may be brought back into the fold of democratic nations.
    If Trump is willing to meet with Kim il Sung,,,,,,,,,,and the UK willing to trade with Saudi Arabia ……… what exactly is so wrong with the EU being willing to talk to Turkey? You guys really need to grow up!

    • Vaso

      The EU can talk to Turkey all they want! But you forgot that all EU members must vote unanimously for another country to be included in the EU club! And the the other 26 EU members know that Greece and Cyprus will never agree to that! So they keep Erdogan sweet with the “pretend” talks knowing full well that Turkey will never be allowed into the EU!

      • Gipsy Eyes

        I haven’t forgotten anything. Greece and Cyprus are no different to any other nation state and they too will come to an arrangement with the EU and Turkey based on what best serves their national interests.

        • Vaso

          You seem very certain of that! Completely nonsense of course! Greece and Cyprus will never vote for Turkey to enter into the EU and I am sure they are not the only countries which do not want them in the EU! Greece and Cyprus however are their guarantors for that decision!

          • Gipsy Eyes

            I’m very certain of how international relations work and Greece and Cyprus are part of the international system and will act in their best interest just like every other country does.

            • Vaso

              You are living in cuckoo land if you think that!

              • Gipsy Eyes

                That makes two of us!

                • Vaso

                  I didn’t say i was! I’m glad you agree you are though!

                  • Gipsy Eyes

                    Sarcasm is wasted on you!
                    No I’m saying you are, just as you are saying I am. As I said above you guys need to grow. up!

  • Evergreen

    It will not end up with a bitter taste.

  • jobanana

    With three billion Euros you would think the EU could tighten up their borders. But that doesn’t really seem to be on Europe’s agenda since the muslimification of Europe is well under way. Just more pandering to the enemy!

    • Terryw45

      Another €3bn, don’t worry plenty more to come, well until those nasty Brits leave!

  • Pullaard

    So long as Cyprus is divided the EU will be happy because they can always use Cyprob as a major reason for not letting Turkey into the EU. They can smack Turkey’s bottom, tell her how naughty she is and then give her sweeties worth 3 billion to keep her quiet and bribe her into not opening her borders. We may loathe Erdogan and all he stands for but, frankly, he knows the EU can’t afford to p..s him off.

    • Evergreen

      A realistic view.

    • NuffSaid

      The eu does not use a divided Cyprus as a reason. There are many countries whose view towards Turkish membership is negative, the most hardline is Austria. It’s ironic how the uk, Turkey’s champion in the eu who turns a blind eye to all the human rights abuses and who was the very nation that got turkey into these membership talks through threats of veto, is now leaving the eu to mop up this mess.

    • Cemal Kasapoglu

      well well, you just woken up and hit the red button.!!! That’s was the reason we had been taken in, to be used when ever is needed, there for other EU countries will Not look BAD guys in the EU, and we was an willing partner to do what ever we will be asked, against the BIG enemy.

  • Douglas

    Another €3 billion of EU tax payers money to plug the great hole of economic/ asylum seeking migrants wanting to escape using the EU open door policy,roll on ‘Brexit’

    • Bobby

      its fear driving policy

    • Kevin Ingham

      Turkey has a different policy towards refugees than the EU.

      Turkey is willing to give them safe refuge, but does not look to “integrate” them into society or give them a passport. The plan is that they are kept safe until such time as they are returned to their country of origin.

      When you think about it makes a lot of sense (certainly more so than the policy implemented by the EU which has created an unmanageable tidal wave of economic migrants looking to move permanently into Europe, to be subsequently joined by their families under their human rights entitlement)

      Turkey of course will also use that discrepancy between the two policies to extract as many benefits as they can from the EU (who still have no solution to their current problems) and as such are very much reliant on Erdogan’s “goodwill”

      • Soho-Knights

        ah Kevin! such a well thought out post. Of course as you are a paid troll, I would not expect any thing less (must not upset Erdo!), Kevin between you and me, I promise not to tell anyone else, how much do you get paid? As much as Hightide aka bravejeart? your posts are definitely better crafted with so much more thought applied!
        Now to address your pathetic attempt to portray Erdo as a statesman, political leader and a civilized man.
        We who live in the modern world and have the freedom to watch what we want, certainly do. Independent News agencies show the horror stories that are inflicted on vulnerable women and children, by by brave tough Erdo gangsters.
        At a time of uncertainty? was it prudent to build a thousand room palace? which will be demolished one day by the Kurds?
        The treatment of his own people does not need to be repeated, I have not met a Turk who supports Erdo, ok! you! but you are paid, you are staff!
        As a typical Turk? you sir, and I truly do not mean this to be insulting, but fact! you are so unimaginative and unoriginal, the same with your comments . It is the ordinary people of the free world, that would rather stop killing others and help them rebuild their lives in their own countries, not Erdos! Do not defend the indefensible. Live in peace, not submission.

    • Soho-Knights

      Out of that 3 billion I would be surprised if Erdo spends more than 250 euros max! The rest of the money!? furnishing his thousand room palace! lol

