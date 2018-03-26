EU tells Erdogan they have common interests but also challenges

EU tells Erdogan they have common interests but also challenges

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attends the news conference at Euxinograd residence, near Varna

The European Union is worried over President Tayyip Erdogan’s adherence to the rule of law at home and his actions in Syria and in the east Mediterranean but will go on offering its support for Syrian refugees, the bloc’s senior officials said.

“Our meeting today demonstrated that while our relationship is going through difficult times, in areas where we do cooperate, we cooperate well,” European Council President Donald Tusk told reporters after an EU-Turkey summit in Varna.

“We reconfirm our readiness to keep up the dialogue and conversation and work together to overcome current difficulties with a view to unleashing the potential of our partnership.”

  • Stanlio

    The EU and Turkey have no common interests and, certainly, no common values. The Turk has been an enemy of European civilisation for hundreds of years and continues to be to this day. The EU is simply bribing Turkey to keep out millions of Muslim migrants out of Europe – no more, no less.

    All that Varna has achieved has been to kick the can down the road. Erdogan is out of his mind and, in order not to appear a complete phoney, his only option is to escalate tensions with Greece and Cyprus. Athens and Nicosia will use the EU to sanction Turkey and the occupied areas.

    As for a Cyprus settlement, chances of this are 0.0001%. The leaders of the Turk minority have stupidly lined up behind Erdogan and proved to Cypriots that the Turk minority can’t be trusted and, in any reunified Cyprus, will act to serve Turkey’s not Cyprus’ interests. Add to this, the Turk insistence that it keep its troops and guarantor status on the island – which not one Cypriot will accept – and it’s obvious reunification is not going to happen. This is bad for Cypriots – we want our homes, our land, our country back – but is even worse for the Turk minority, because it faces extinction at the hands of Erdogan.

  • Gold51

    Only thing in Common Turkey has with EU interests……. expansion.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Everyone can go home from Varna Summit with a sigh of relief. Yes nothing dramatic occurred, but Ankara and EU agreed to remain friends, at least for now, in these challenging times globally.
    EU will frustrate Greek/GC extremists who wish Europe to fight a hydrocarbon war with Turkey. That won’t happen. Europeans leaders will only offer Greeks their sympathy plus billions to keep body and soul together in a bankrupt economy.
    Behind the scenes, one hopes cooler heads will prevail in Nicosia and produce a settlement of the CyProb. The UN has not done it for 44 years. The Europeans can not do it either. Only leaders on the island can deliver a win-win settlement. Akinci is the last hope.

  • Vengador

    Challenges can be overcome. The EU needs Turkey more than Turkey needs the EU.
    What the EU doesn’t need is countries that present fraudulent accounts to enter and use blackmail to get it’s little cousin into the club. Once the Brexit fiasco is over, countries that are a burden to the EU inasmuch as the constant beggars and corrupt countries, will be disposed of ruthlessly like a pair of old shoes.

    • Parthenon Amathus

      The EU needs Turkey??? What planet are you on you deluded fool. Turkey is pure evil. Once the EU bans its citizens from going there it will collapse in weeks.

      • Kazim

        I think you are the fool here..Why the hell should EU ban it’s citizens from going to Turkey? millions of EU citizens go there every year and have a good time..Turkey doesn’t force anyone to come..

  • Parthenon Amathus

    Time for Greece & Cyprus to step up & completely ruin the EUs so called relationship with Turkey. Once the next drill ship is stopped by the Turkish Pirates, Greece & Cyprus must insist on EU sanctions on Turkey.

    • On the Fence

      And you will get full support – Like you did ref Russia.

      • Parthenon Amathus

        When your on the inside you can use something called a….wait for it….VETO!!!!
        Now dont fall off the fence.

        • On the Fence

          Cyprus veto – You’re having a laugh. You just do as you’re told by EU example – Haircut. Bend over and just take it as normal.

          • Parthenon Amathus

            The days of appeasement are over btich….War is Coming….
            As for beggars, how big was the Turkish bowl this time, 3 billion or 4???
            Everyone hates you. Get used to it.

            • Vengador

              3 billion is a pi55 in the ocean to the €35 billion that Turkey has spent on refugees so far. You sick bozo.

              • Gold51

                Vengador…..Better still….
                How much has it cost Turkey to supply allie “ISIS” to make all those Syrians…refugees and almost the total destruction of SYRIA.?
                How many Syrians have been butchered by Turkish supplied weapons to ISIS fighters in Syria.?
                And for what, a little land grab.!!
                Because ISIS was NO match for Russia, and couldn’t complet the mob for Turkey, Erdogan has sent his Turkish troops into Syria personally this time with Syrian rebels ie “ISIS” to try again for a bit of land grab but this time …..emphasis on YPG.!!
                Yes… Turkey’s cost are mounting all the time, never mind the billions already wasted with ISIS.
                Never mind, good old EU tax payers will put some of Turkeys costs because of spineless EU leadership with ZERO foresight and to frighten to do the sensible thing to end Erdogans blackmail and force him to toe the line or……slap sanctions on Turkey.

              • Leo

                Turkey is the reason why there are refugees.

    • Fevzi Ogelman

      Turkey is more important to the EU than Greece/CY. The latter are both bankrupt and a burden to the EU while Turkey’s strategic position needs to be borne in mind.

  • Toni

    As usual selfish EU. Only acting to help Turkey because they are cowards to support the poor Syrian refugees themselves ..l wish Erdogan to open the borders for these Syrian refugees so the EU to take some responsibility..

