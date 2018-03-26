Cyprus Foreign Minister pays a working visit to Jordan

March 26th, 2018

Cyprus Foreign Minister pays a working visit to Jordan

According to PIO, in Jordan, the Foreign Minister will have a meeting and will hold talks with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Ayman H.Safadi, to discuss bilateral relations between Cyprus and Jordan, among others, the trilateral cooperation between Cyprus and Jordan – Greece, the Cyprus problem, EU-Jordan relations, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and regional issues.

During his stay in Amman, Christodoulides will have an audience with His Majesty the King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein. The Foreign Minister will also have a meeting with Senate President Faisal al-Fayez.

The Minister will travel to Lebanon on the 28 March.

  • NadavKatz

    Jordan, the independent Palestinian Arab state.

    • Mohammed Ahmed

      The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is a sovereign Arab state in western Asia, on the East Bank of the Jordan River. Jordan is bordered by Saudi Arabia to the south, Iraq to the north-east, Syria to the north, Israel and Palestine to the west. So what you called the “Independent Palestinian Arab State” is located on the West Bank of the Jordan River and its currently under Israel Occupation.

      • NadavKatz

        Jordan is a sovereign Arab state of course, consisting of 77% of Palestine. All of its citizens were born in Palestine, or rather in the 77% of the territory, hence are Palestinian Arabs, citizens of the Palestinian Arab state of Jordan.

        Incidentally, the other 23% of Palestine/Land of Israel is, by law, “the national home of the Jewish people”.

        Google for “Palestine map 1920” as well as “Palestine map 1922”.

  • The True Cypriot

    All part of the “buy our gas” roadshow.

    • ROC..

      Have you ever put your mind at work and ever considerd why in 46 years your still unrecongised?

      Well let me enlighten you. the ROC has many friends around the world from all faiths to superpowers to small countries. and Jordan is no exception.

      Your sarcastic remark only shows your iragance and stupidity and jeaslousy, that the North cannot do the same.

    • Γιώργος Τσούκαλος

      When Jordan will open an Embassy in “trnc” let me know.

      Oh, I forgot the modus operandi is to invite Ambassadors accredited to the Republic of Cyprus, the place you so much hate, for coffee at the “palace” and then take pictures with them so that the newspapers can write that the “president” recognised only by his paymaster had a meeting with an ambassador!

    • Leo

      How come you still have that stupid username, you don’t live in Cyprus, and haven’t done so for 44 years?

