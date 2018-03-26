Cyprus Foreign Minister pays a working visit to Jordan

According to PIO, in Jordan, the Foreign Minister will have a meeting and will hold talks with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Ayman H.Safadi, to discuss bilateral relations between Cyprus and Jordan, among others, the trilateral cooperation between Cyprus and Jordan – Greece, the Cyprus problem, EU-Jordan relations, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and regional issues.

During his stay in Amman, Christodoulides will have an audience with His Majesty the King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein. The Foreign Minister will also have a meeting with Senate President Faisal al-Fayez.

The Minister will travel to Lebanon on the 28 March.