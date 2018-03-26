Get your bazaar game on

Apothiki 79 in Larnaca is well known for its unique bazaars, which give us a chance to decorate our homes with items that nonene else has and also buy gifts for those who have quirky tastes.

The two-day Easter bazaar during the weekend, will present unique personalised and handmade gifts for everyone, such as holiday decorations, women’s clothing, jewellery, beauty products, food gifts, home decor, children’s clothing, decoupage and much more.

Apart from serving up a storm of unique gift ideas, Apothiki 79 will also be serving up vegan food made by the Solar Kitchen Bar.

Easter Bazaar

A bazar with handmade gifts. March 31 until April 1. Apothikes, 81-83 Agios Lazaros Street, Larnaca. 11am-7pm. Tel: 99-083974