House President: Equal human rights for refugees and immigrants

Establishing multiculturalism and strengthening the social fabric of the immigrant communities in host countries can be achieved by acknowledging that the protection of human rights is equally important for the refugees and immigrants too, said House president Demetris Syllouris.

Speaking at the 138th Assembly of the Inter-parliamentary Union in Geneva, Syllouris noted that discussions around the refugee and migration crisis should not be restricted to procedures for strategic management and the best coordination of mechanisms and bureaucracy but should be centred around human life and human pain, and focus on the weakness of the societies to handle the massive exodus of people in a comprehensive and effective manner.

Syllouris emphasised the need to respect the human rights of refugees and immigrants, on the basis of solidarity, fair sharing of responsibilities and burdens, and the commitment to financial support.

He said the human rights of migrating populations should be respected by the authorities at all times, and that the right of family reunion should be given to all persons eligible for international protection, in the broadest possible sense.

Referring to the integration of refugees and immigrants in the societies of host countries, Syllouris pointed out the need to provide education, housing, and medical care, and to create jobs, in order to mitigate the challenges they are called on to face.

CNA