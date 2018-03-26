House President: Equal human rights for refugees and immigrants

March 26th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

House President: Equal human rights for refugees and immigrants

Immigrants at refugee centres (Cyprus Mail archives)

Establishing multiculturalism and strengthening the social fabric of the immigrant communities in host countries can be achieved by acknowledging that the protection of human rights is equally important for the refugees and immigrants too, said House president Demetris Syllouris.

Speaking at the 138th Assembly of the Inter-parliamentary Union in Geneva, Syllouris noted that discussions around the refugee and migration crisis should not be restricted to procedures for strategic management and the best coordination of mechanisms and bureaucracy but should be centred around human life and human pain, and focus on the weakness of the societies to handle the massive exodus of people in a comprehensive and effective manner.

Syllouris emphasised the need to respect the human rights of refugees and immigrants, on the basis of solidarity, fair sharing of responsibilities and burdens, and the commitment to financial support.

He said the human rights of migrating populations should be respected by the authorities at all times, and that the right of family reunion should be given to all persons eligible for international protection, in the broadest possible sense.

Referring to the integration of refugees and immigrants in the societies of host countries, Syllouris pointed out the need to provide education, housing, and medical care, and to create jobs, in order to mitigate the challenges they are called on to face.

CNA

  • Philippos

    I cannot think when I have ever before heard anything so hypocritical. We don’t like anyone who is a non Greek Speaking Cypriot, here in The Republic of Cyprus. Full Stop! We make certain expedient exceptions – Russian Girls, African Footballers and anybody who is really wealthy so long as we can get hold of most of it sometimes by fair means but mostly by foul. Then we don’t like them any more.Our Police and Immigration Authorities treat anybody who might be an immigrant or refugee, worse than they would treat a stray dog. So to have this ‘Speaker” dealing with this subject at a Conference and talking about “Multiculturalism” as if it was a beautiful creation is quite nausea inducing, but I suppose that it will fool a few foreigners attending the conference into thinking that we are “normal”.

