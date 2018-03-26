The term “enclaved” is accepted internationally – Photis Photiou

Humanitarian aid to the Greek Cypriots enclaved in the Turkish occupied areas of the Reublic of Cyprus can be sent immediately, as long as the announcements of the occupation regime are put into practice, Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou has said.

In statements, Photiou said that the unacceptable taxes on food and essentials, that the Republic of Cyprus sends to the enclaved – mostly elderly – must be lifted.

Invited by CNA to comment on remarks by Turkish Cypriot “foreign minister” and “deputy prime minister” Kudret Özersay that the decision to impose taxes was wrong and efforts were underway to reverse the decision, and that the term “enclaved” was erroneously used, Photiou said that “these people have been living under occupation for 44 years.”

“They are living under an occupation regime, they are and will be enclaved as long as there is occupation. In any case, this term is recognised by the United Nations and the European Union, and internationally. They are people who all these years have been deprived and are being deprived of their human rights and they are enclaved,” Photiou said.