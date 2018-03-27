18-year-old critical after motorcycle accident

March 27th, 2018

An 18-year-old boy is in critical condition at Nicosia General after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Paphos on Tuesday.

Police said the teen was turning right on Evropis Avenue at approximately 1:30pm when the car coming from the opposite direction hit him at the traffic lights near the Stelios Kyriakides stadium.

The 18-year-old was initially taken to the emergency department at Paphos General, where doctors said he had a head injury.

The teen was then transferred to Nicosia General due to the severity of his condition.

The driver of the other car was given an alcohol breath test, which turned out negative.

