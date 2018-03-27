Bringing kids together under the same sky

Every single person you have ever loved, met, or even passed in the street lives in exactly the same place. Granted, that place is pretty big by the standards of, say, Aradippou, but when you look at the universe as a whole, the roughly 200 million square miles of land surface on Earth is vanishingly small by comparison…

Our Galaxy is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 km from end to end. IC 1101 – the biggest galaxy discovered to date – is over 60 times its size. And then (deep breath!) there’s The Universe: a thing so massive we simply have no idea where it begins and ends. It really puts things into perspective (especially if you’re from Aradippou!): we’re all just global citizens of one small planet. And it’s this idea that makes the work of the Columba project so valuable, especially on an island with a man-made divide.

‘All of Cyprus lies under the same sky’ is the tagline of this astronomy outreach project, which began in 2016. Its aim is to promote peace by encouraging people to think and learn about their place in the Universe, to see the bigger picture, and to respect the fragility of all life on our planet. Originally a collaboration between GalileoMobile and the Association for Historical Dialogue and Research here in Cyprus, the project was first known as the Columba-Hypatia (named for the Greek mathematician, astronomer, inventor and philosopher), and was funded by the Office of Astronomy for Development, a joint project of the International Astronomical Union (IAU) and the South African National Research Foundation. Now, with the help of a Stelios Award grant, this bicommunal project is continuing its work for peace under the name Columba-Herschel.

“We decided to change our name every year, to commemorate the work of another female Astronomer,” explains Natalie Christopher, one of the astrophysicists behind the project. “And so, in 2018, we became Columba-Herschel. Columba, of course, is ‘dove’ in Latin, but it’s a constellation as well as the symbol of peace. And Herschel is in honour, not of the more well-known astronomer William Herschel, but of his less renowned sister Caroline, who herself was an accomplished astronomer and discoverer of more than a few comets!”

Initially the brainchild of Cypriot astronomer Francesca Fragkoudi of the Max-Planck-Institut für Astrophysik, the project has now been in operation for two productive years, courtesy of three professional astrophysicists (Andreas Papadopoulos, Francesca, and Natalie), two locals with astrophysics qualifications (Yenal Ogmen and Ozlem Unver), and one facilitator, AHDR Educational Programs Officer Loizos Loukaides. And, for the last couple of years, these six have spent much of their spare time working to bring peace to the island through the medium of astronomy.

“When you think of Cyprus, you probably don’t think of astronomy,” says Natalie. “Big telescopes like the one in Hawaii need to be away from bright lights and atmospheric vapour. But that’s not to say a local enthusiast with an amateur telescope can’t explore the valleys and craters of the Moon; or Jupiter, Venus or Saturn. In fact, any sort of astronomy,” she adds, “is a humbling experience that helps us to understand our place in the universe. The furthest man-made object from our planet is Voyager 1, and as it reached the outer reaches of our Solar System, it turned to capture a picture of the Earth, six billion kilometres distant. And all of us, our entire planet, appear as a pale blue dot – just a tiny planet floating in space. You realise that Earth is the only home we’ve ever known in the vastness of the universe, and that makes you really ponder the question of global citizenship.”

In the vein of being one planet, one home, and one people, the Columba project holds any number of public events each year: lectures, seminars and viewings. But perhaps their most important work looks to the future, as schoolchildren from all over Cyprus learn peace and friendship through astronomy…

“We visit two schools a week each time,” Natalie reveals, one here and one in the north. “Then we invite students from both schools to meet up at the Home for Cooperation, and set up astronomy games and activities.” Mixing the students up, the astrophysicists often start with a ‘cosmic address’, in which students find their Google Maps address, then zoom out to the street, city, country, and continent where they live. “And then we pan out to Earth as a whole, and compare it with a blow-up globe,” Natalie continues. “We ask them the difference – they’re usually pretty quick to identify the lack of lines and borders when you look at our planet from a distance – and talk about how an alien would see the island of Cyprus as one.”

Then there’s a game in which groups create their own Golden Record based on the two phonograph records aboard Voyager; records portraying the diversity of life and culture on Earth. “We make our own Golden Record from Cyprus,” says Natalie, “with various groups looking at the sounds, animals, people, games, food of the island. It helps the children focus on their commonalities rather than their differences, and it’s amazing to see them just getting on with it and having fun! Kids don’t need to speak the same language to play together, and it’s heart-warming to see what they come up with at the end when we all present our work to each other: they play sounds and songs from YouTube and all start dancing and singing – such a great way to bring people together. More often than not, this is the first time they’ve met kids from the other side, but by the end of the day they’re all mates – even the teachers join in the fun and get to know each other!”

With ongoing school visits, an upcoming observation event for the general public at the start of April, and an Astrocamp in the summer, the Columba project is quietly making a big difference in terms of peace and friendship. “So far,” Natalie concludes, “we’ve had absolutely no negative feedback – we’re met with enthusiasm and excitement wherever we go. The project is actually a very simple concept which addresses a delicate issue. But once you start thinking like an astronomer, and you realise we’re all global citizens living under the same sky, things can change!”

For more information on the Columba-Herschel Project, visit columbaherschel.com or the Facebook page ‘Columba-Herschel’. For information on the previous instalments of the Columba project visit columbahypatia-project.org or the Facebook page ‘Columba-Hypatia: Astronomy for Peace’