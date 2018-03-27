Cyprus Football Association elects new chairman

The Cyprus football association (CFA) elected its new chairman on Tuesday, promoting Giorgos Koumas to leadership.

In his first speech in the new position, he said he would submit a proposal to the board that outlines reducing fines football clubs are required to pay by 20 per cent.

The fines were imposed by the CFA’s sports judge and the possible deduction will not be implemented for cases concerning violence in stadiums, he added.

This would serve as a goodwill gesture in a bid to improve relations between the CFA and football clubs.

Koumas served as the deputy chairman of the body until Tuesday’s vote, where he ran uncontested for the CFA’s top position, with the backing of 15 out the 17 general assembly members.

The CFA was headed by Costakis Koutsokoumnis who died earlier this month, aged 61

Koumas’ tenure is expected to end in 2023.

Presenting 11 proposals, the new chairman said he would move to immediately implement a decision by the board to make around €5m available to football clubs to help them cover debts to the state.

Koumas went on to say more opportunities should be given to Cypriot footballers and it was time to bring in new blood for referees. To that end, he is currently preparing a plan on creating a referee academy, he told reporters and CFA members.

The new chairman said he was prepared to work with the state to take any necessary measures against stadium violence, as well as football fan ID cards, for which he outlined he was willing to speak to all clubs for ideas and proposals that could also increase the number of fans attending matches.

National teams also need their own premises and the first steps on creating a sports center for those teams will be announced soon, Koumas added. This will require the help of the government and financial support from Uefa and Fifa.

Zoran Laković, Uefa’s director of national associations said Koumas was a trustworthy person, expressing his confidence that the new chairman would succeed.

According to Laković, Uefa’s President Aleksander Ceferin said he would propose Koumas takes up the late Koutsokoumnis’ seat as Fifa Council member.