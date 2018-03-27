Dust levels to remain high until Thursday

March 27th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Dust levels will remain high until Thursday, the met office announced on Tuesday morning.

The hourly concentration of small respirable particulate matter, with a diameter smaller than 10mm (PM 10), was high in Nicosia and Paphos in the morning, with readings of 109mg/m3 in Nicosia and 186mg/m3 in Paphos, while they were moderate, between 50mg/m3 and 100mg/m3, in Famagusta, Limassol, Larnaca and the mountains.

On Tuesday the weather will be mostly clear. Temperatures are forecast to rise to 28C inland, around 22C to 24C in coastal areas and 19C in the higher mountains.

They will drop to 10C in the Nicosia area, 8C in Troodos and 12C at the coast.

Cloudy weather is expected on Wednesday and temperatures will drop slightly.

On Thursday, there will be local rains and isolated storms and it will be slightly cooler.

The air will clear on Friday and temperatures are expected to rise.

  • Gui Jun An

    If for every barrel of oil a tree was planted, dust would be a thing of the past – reclaim the desert…

    • Kazim

      I dont rememebr this dust in my childhood…it got really bad in the last 15-20 years and is getting worse every year..

