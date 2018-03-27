Dust levels to remain high until Thursday

Dust levels will remain high until Thursday, the met office announced on Tuesday morning.

The hourly concentration of small respirable particulate matter, with a diameter smaller than 10mm (PM 10), was high in Nicosia and Paphos in the morning, with readings of 109mg/m3 in Nicosia and 186mg/m3 in Paphos, while they were moderate, between 50mg/m3 and 100mg/m3, in Famagusta, Limassol, Larnaca and the mountains.

On Tuesday the weather will be mostly clear. Temperatures are forecast to rise to 28C inland, around 22C to 24C in coastal areas and 19C in the higher mountains.

They will drop to 10C in the Nicosia area, 8C in Troodos and 12C at the coast.

Cloudy weather is expected on Wednesday and temperatures will drop slightly.

On Thursday, there will be local rains and isolated storms and it will be slightly cooler.

The air will clear on Friday and temperatures are expected to rise.