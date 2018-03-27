First criminal case involving a co-op sent to trial

The first criminal case involving a co-operative bank was referred to trial on Tuesday with the first hearing scheduled for April 26.

The indictments in the case were filed with Nicosia district court in December 2017. The criminal trial revolves around charges of fraudulent granting of loans at the Strovolos Co-op worth around €3.6m.

The defendants are former senior co-op bank officials and two companies: former co-op boss Erotokritos Chlorakiotis, former Strovolos co-op boss Demetrakis Stavrou, and former co-op development commissioner Constantinos Lyras.

The indictment also includes Maria Chlorakiotou, Carolina Angelopoulou, Maria Chrysanthou, Giorgos Mavreas, Detiero Enterprises and CHL Enterprises.

They face 19 charges relating to conspiracy to defraud, obtaining goods under false pretences, unlawful acquisition of property and money laundering.

According to the charge sheet, between May and July 2007 the defendants conspired to defraud by securing illegal loans worth CYP2.1m (€3.6m) from the Strovolos co-op.

The defendants also failed to disclose the real reason for a €119,602 loan and the beneficiary. They also provided false information, including the values of two properties used as collateral, to secure CYP2m (around €3.4m) from the same bank.

They are also accused of forging the minutes of the bank’s managing committee to show that it had approved a CYP200,000 (€341,720) loan to Detiero Enterprises.

Stavrou is also accused of preparing a loan review report long after the money had been granted: that he forged the report between October 2012 and April 2014 when it should have been done in 2007, before the application for the €3.4m loan was presented to the committee for approval.

Stavrou faces a second charge for a similar offence relating to a €51,258 loan.

Chlorakiotis also faces a single charge of unlawful acquisition of property in relation to the €3.4m loan.

In 2015, a court granted a police request to access Chlorakiotis’ and his wife’s bank accounts as part of a probe into whether due procedure was followed in securing several loans adding up to €15m.

In 2013 reports had emerged claiming Chlorakiotis, his wife and daughters, and a company whose sole shareholder was his wife, received €10.9 million in loans from the Strovolos Co-op several years previously, which were not being paid off.

Some of the loans matured in 2037, a period that was far beyond the date of 66-year-old (at the time) Chlorakiotis’ retirement.