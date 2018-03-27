Large fire at Kotsiatis landfill

A large fire broke out at the Kotsiatis landfill at approximately 4:30pm, Cyprus Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Tuesday.

He added that the fire is contained to the area, and no homes are in danger, but dark smoke was visible from the motorway. Kettis said two fire engines went to the scene, along with an excavator to aid in putting out the fire.

In statements to CyBC, he noted that it could take some time for the fire to be put out as the only way to extinguish the flames is with the use of an excavator. “The fire must be covered,” he said, adding that fires at the landfills are not put out easily.