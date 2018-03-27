Nicosia will not expel Russian diplomats, spokesman says

Cyprus will not expel Russian diplomats in line with actions taken to do so in the EU and the US, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromos told the Cyprus News Agency.

Prodromou was asked to comment on European Council President Donald Tusk’s announcement regarding the decision of 14 EU Member States to expel Russian diplomats as direct follow-up to the European Council’s discussion last week on the Salisbury nerve-gas attack.

“Cyprus is among the 14 countries that will not take such measures. This was also the position of Cyprus at COREPER, that we are in line (with the EU Conclusions and Decisions) but our country is not in a position to take measures against countries that are permanent members of the UN Security Council,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tusk announced that ‘additional measures including further expulsions are not excluded in coming days, weeks’.