Nicosia will not expel Russian diplomats, spokesman says

March 27th, 2018 Cyprus 129 comments

Prodromos Prodromou

Cyprus will not expel Russian diplomats in line with actions taken to do so in the EU and the US, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromos told the Cyprus News Agency.

Prodromou was asked to comment on European Council President Donald Tusk’s announcement regarding the decision of 14 EU Member States to expel Russian diplomats as direct follow-up to the European  Council’s discussion last week on the Salisbury nerve-gas attack.

“Cyprus is among the 14 countries that will not take such measures. This was also the position of Cyprus at COREPER, that we are in line (with the EU Conclusions and Decisions) but our country is not in a position to take measures against countries that are permanent members of the UN Security Council,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tusk announced that ‘additional measures including further expulsions are not excluded in coming days, weeks’.

  • Bystander

    So if Turkey will join UN Security council….

  • Lev

    “Our country is not in a position to take measures against countries that are permanent members of the UN Security Council.”
    A fair assessment of the situation, Anstasiades’ job is to protect the interest of Cyprus, not to play diplomatic games.

    • ROC..

      Well said, its Ok the trolls here love to bash the ROC but they forget that Turkey has not expelled any russians either but they seem to omit that from thier bashing of ROC, one word ” Hypercrites”

  • Antonakis

    Ignorance stated in these comments in ridiculous. im pretty sure Brits have no idea how many russians live, and have their wealth in London. Fortunately, I am fully aware, as its part of my day to day role. How dare any country not fall in line with the US and the UK. How dare they have their own point of view…. idiots… The UK is more than happy to house Russian wealth, whether legitimate or not…

    Make up your own minds and stop following your money orientated and state backed newspapers.

  • TheBlueHornett

    Well at least we know who’s side they are on. Can’t sit on the fence forever.

  • Alex Ba

    Let’s speak to the facts only. There is no any evidence it was done by Russia. The response from UK was extremely fast pointing to Russia. From other side Nato and CNN has long history of making fake news about chemical weapons in Syria. It is clear that this crime was done to spark the huge scandal and protest against Russia. The reaction from west was so fast and well planned.

    • Alex Ba

      Litvinenko poisoning investigation took a very long time and UK authorities were extremely polite and careful about choosing who to blame to.

  • MisterSamsung Galaxy

    Rich Russians head for UK in record numbers

    ” The number of Russians who were granted investor visas this year has soared by 69 per cent, according to Home Office statistics. The visas gave foreigners from outside the EU a fast track to residence and citizenship in return for buying gilts worth £1m to £10m ”

    Financial times article from 2014.

    Bear in mind this was after the Litvinenko poisoning.

  • outbackbaz

    Well played The Republic of Cyprus. You can now rest-assured that the 2.5 billion loan from Russia will not be called in.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    An excellent move. As long as concrete evidence is not presented there is absolutely no reason to kick a partner in the b*lls.

  • John Henry

    Why would anyone expect a Government that would not even detain a Russian Spy wanted by Interpol (Chris Metsos, in 2010) to actually expel Diplomats?

  • clergham

    With 50% of the population voting for Stalinism, and with the majority of the elite being educated in Russia, this comes as no surprise

    The only surprise is that they whine when other countries do not shed blood for them.

    • Leo

      Cypriots have shed blood for the U.K. but the U.K. has never shed blood for Cyprus.

      • ROC..

        The bottled it when Turkey inavded Cyprus,

        • cyprus observer

          And why did they invade?

          • ROC..

            simple an opertunitly to do what they do, as we see in syria, land grab. maybe you can explain why if you brought that up why the native Tcs are in exstiction?

        • Leo

          They were in on it, all orchestrated, by the UK, USA, and Turkey.

  • Cadmus

    Like any sovereign state Cyprus can, and should, take whatever measures it considers to be in its best interest.
    The fact that over 20 countries have now expelled Russian diplomats shows that these countries feel that their interests are best served by showing solidarity with the U.K.
    The question is therefore: is it in Cyprus’ long term interest to be seen to be close to Russia?

    • ROC..

      This is political chess, I made a point of when Mossad murdered the guy in the hotel and mossad had been using live UK passports to gain the country to which the murder took place, did the Uk do anything about it? no, why has the UK used the wording as ” highly likely” its because then have no proof, so why would Cyprus show any solidarity to the UK, were was the Uk when Turkey invaded Cyprus. maybe that should be put on the agenda,

      • cyprus observer

        You know, I really wish the British would just stop going to your island. Let them spend their money elsewhere. You don’t deserve a penny of it. The only come because of the sun….the one thing Cypriot politicians can’t fxxx up.

        • Leo

          Me too.

        • ROC..

          Well if you become the first maybe you can part the waves and have a stampede of followers ,second thoughts if you have a grevance agaist the ROC and do not like it then dont come, we do not need people like you,

          • cyprus observer

            I left many years ago. I now live in a civilised country.

            • Leo

              But you always come back here for a bit of trolling, lol.

              • cyprus observer

                Yes…it is my one good laugh of the day reading about third rate politicians trying to play the big man on the world stage. It’s really funny to watch.

            • ROC..

              like to share it with us?

            • almostbroke

              Don’t – that will allow him to accuse you of living in Turkey or the North of Cyprus !

              • ROC..

                No let him answer I would love to see the comparisment with the ROC, and just for your infomation its not Turkey because it aint Civillized

  • kimberworth

    If any country were to invade Cyprus, Greek side i wonder which country they would call for help???

    • Bananaman

      They-seem to have forgotten they are members of the commonwealth, obviously only when it suits “the village people”

      • Antonakis

        when it suits??? do you think there is actually a benefit to being an ex british colony hahah… you muppet!

        • cyprus observer

          Absolutely…just look at Hong Kong.

        • Bananaman

          You are probably best asking the hundreds of thousands of Greek Cypriots who live in the U.K. that question

    • Antonakis

      I can tell you a country that wouldnt help… thats for sure…

    • ROC..

      spot on, where was the UK when Turkey invaded Cyprus, I saw no solidarity there?

      • cyprus observer

        You got your independence in 1960 after your EOKA efforts. They your lot tried to change the constitution just three years later. Why on earth would the UK come to defend you after the hatred you showed it in that era?

        • ROC..

          How I knew you were going to bring that up, I supose when you have no other options to answer the questions in hand you need to bring up the past. Nice Try it dont work anymore

        • Antonakis

          Are you blind to the fact that all the uk did in the past was colonize and destroy the sovereignty of other countries. Are you actually that blind? Did you think British soldiers just kindly rolled in to other countries and politely took over. Get real. They tortured, burned and slaughtered people in their own homelands. But the past is the past I guess.. what makes me laugh, is the fact that the UK, the US and many other countries use the same tactics used with the Salisbury poisoning… they just dont get caught. Russia doesn’t care about being caught.

    • Leo

      Not the U.K. that’s for sure, they’ve shown their colour to be red, Turkish red.

  • Neroli

    😂😂😂😂😂 I know I live here but what a joke this country is!! As if we expected anything from a Russian statelet!

    • ROC..

      Then why dont u Poff to Turkey or some other country?

      • Neroli

        Why don’t you foxtrot oscar to another paper, maybe Haravghi? Stop with your vile racist posts, and stop bringing Turkey into every article, you don’t even read them, there is no mention of Turkey in this article

        • ROC..

          You really are a fruitcake you Bash the ROC for not expelling russians you show no facts to show they are guitly but you instead you come up with a BS asumption that its to do with the russians in the ROC, so Mr sherlock reason bring in Turkey because Mr sherlock they have not expelled Russians either like many countries.

          So either show me evidence they russians did do it or zipp it, Just because the UK says its ” highly likely ” does not mean they did it.

          I’m waiting Mr Sherlock.

          • Neroli

            You’ll have a long wait! Who do you think you are????? Go and ask the rest of the world who are expelling the diplomats

            • ROC..

              If you cannot defend your arguements and only come here to bash the ROC maybe this is not the place for you.

          • Leo

            I don’t know why you bother feeding this troll, she isn’t worth it, she’s a racist troll.

            • ROC..

              arrr its a she? thank you for enlighten me.

      • gentlegiant161

        Like you did to open up a Fish and Chip shop in the UK?
        Sore foot ?

        • ROC..

          Really is that the best you can do, cannot confront the article? you should join Mr ROC hater Neroli. when you feel or up to debate the article please feel free to reply to me, but if your going to come with stupid statements like that then maybe go back to playing with lego.

          • gentlegiant161

            You dementia and rantings arnt worth bothering with.
            It’s the shouting and dictatorial screams like the last Days of the Bunker.

            • ROC..

              Have you not got it yet. is that diffucult? I dont care if you personally attack me, I am more interested in your view on the article in hand , I am waiting for your factual proof that russia did this, so stop avoiding and answer.

            • Neroli

              I think he’s lost it

              • ROC..

                when you back is agaist the wall and you lost the arugment you resort to personal attacks , it really does not bother me, it shows you cnanot stand on your own merits

                • Neroli

                  You have a problem, stop trolling on this site. I’ve reported you to CM

                  • ROC..

                    I have reported you already, trying conversing like bob has with me and your see he disgrees with me and we conversed nicely , CM should have a comman law in here when people lie and use properganda, for the record you have an option to block me, durrrr use that

                  • almostbroke

                    Ah N – please dont , he is doing a wonderful job making a fool of himself without any help from anyone ! And besides his rants are a source of ridicule and mirth at the same time ! I ‘like ‘ him he is not as ‘vicious ‘ as some of the pseudo patriots who troll here !!!!

                    • ROC..

                      answer what I wrote to you below, I told Neroli to block me if she cannot stand the kitchen heat, and just for the record I dont troll people I reply to them.

                      maybe this is not the place for her.

            • Leo

              Calm down.

  • MrH

    It’s is common and public knowledge that Cyprus is Russia’s Offshore Black Market, and poodle for corruption.

    • ROC..

      More Bs from you, why dont you try and argue the case, Oh sorry your one of the comman trolls that avoids commenting on storys like Afrin on CM and the turkish singer that was inprisonded in Turkey for speaking out agaist your leader Adolf E, your not consistant in your commenting on CM, when negative articles on CM appear about Turkey you avoid them, you been exposed mate, a greek bashing Troll, your comments are only for the rest room

      • Neroli

        No one on here is Greek bashing it’s Cyprus !

        • Bob Ellis

          Agreed.

      • Bob Ellis

        You misguided anger and delusions are becoming very boring. You call yourself ROC, yet you call us Greek bashers. I live in Cyprus, the news here is about Cyprus, most of us here comment about Cyprus and Turkey is not mentioned anywhere. If you want conspiracies why not read the National Equirer, Fortean Times and take your anger elsewhere. Additionally there is a whole host of evidence to show strong dark links between CYPRUS and RUSSIA, the relationship that is being reported on here.

        • ROC..

          Show me evidence Mr Sherlock that russia did it? then I give you reasons why they may have not. I’m waiting

          • Bob Ellis

            Regardless of the fact this arcticle is about Cyprus once again siding with the Russians despite our open political and fiscal ties to the UK. The particular strand of Novichok used in Salisbury has only been produced and weaponised by the Russians. The Iranians and others have made other strains but have never been able to produce the type used. Whilst Russia could acknowledge they produced it ( given the fact that former scientists have admitted to producing it in Nukus and provieded documention) and admit that it could have fallen into the wrong persons possession , they chose to flatly deny anything to do with Novichok. Putin could have said he would investigate, where he could have feigned an investigation, but once again he went on one of his despot temper tantrums bearing his chest and waving fists. Whilst this might impress his more easy to influence voters most of Russia is tiring of this. Unfortunately the old phrase ‘no smoke without fire’ can be used here, as Mr Putin has not got a very good track record when it comes to dealing with political rivals, critics or any other oppostion. The act may have not been committed by Russia, and certainly us mere mortals have not seen all the information, but Putins reaction cannot do anything to deflect the allegations.

            • Leo

              Where did you copy and paste this from?

              • Bob Ellis

                ROC, nice second account. Some people can actually read a selection of news sources and comprehend the news, rather than live in their own little conflicted world beliving any conspiarcy going.

            • ROC..

              well good try I like to challedge that.

              1: The strain in question was made in the 70s and was given to all soviet bloc countries at the time including the Ukcraine.

              2: The inventor of this nerve agent had defected to the USA

              3: To have an anditote to this nerve agent you must first have it, its shown the west did have it.

              3: Sergei Skripalwas given only 13 years in prison a very light sentance for russian standards, and could have quite easily been murdered in prison.

              4: whiles in the UK he was working for security companies investigating other criminals

              5: why would russian chance and poisen this person with a old nerve agent that can be easily indentifiled

              6: why risk russian agents getting caught in the UK when you have the world cup around the corner.

              7: Sergei Skripalwas sent a letter to putin asking to come back to russian, why not wait then and create a accident and have him killed?

              There are so many inconstidances in the UK version of events that one has to go by law your innicent untill proven guilty not as the UK said ” highly likely”

              Just on a personal footing, I am a not a lover of Russian by all means, but this to me is a stitch up

        • Leo

          “strong dark links between CYPRUS and RUSSIA”
          I bet there’s more dark links between the U.K. and Russia than with Cyprus, the U.K. being one of the most corrupt countries in the world. How many Russian oligarchs live in the UK compared to Cyprus?

          • Bob Ellis

            What has the UK got to do with this ? So far you have defelected, insulted, shouted and denied. How very Cypriot.

            • Leo

              Who have I insulted?
              When did I shout?
              Where did I deflect?

              • ROC..

                Its ok I given him a 7 point reasons why russia may have not commited this and no answer from him, they pick and choose what to answer when it suits them, not on its contents of facts.

            • Leo

              I was replying to this;
              “It’s is common and public knowledge that Cyprus is Russia’s Offshore Black Market, and poodle for corruption”

  • MrH

    Surprise! Surprise, only because they OWN your BANKS!

    • ROC..

      Another Troll Ahole joins the que

      • gentlegiant161

        Another north London physics expert covered in batter who still cannot spell Queue or Hypocrisy..

        • ROC..

          if you or your family want a job please let me know am sure I can place you in one of my bussinesses , all you had to do was ask not dance around the subject,

          Now maybe you can tell me why you think russian is behind this attack am sure everyone wants to hear your factual views on this,

          • almostbroke

            How do you have time with all your ‘businesses ‘ to be on here ‘monitoring ‘ morning , noon and night , ranting and raving about Turks , Anatolians , your so long in London that you confuse Cyprus with Greece !

            • ROC..

              Because when your in IT you have a tablet or pc or laptop or mobile device on hand all the time Durrrrrrrrrrr

              • almostbroke

                But where do you find the time , your on here ranting most of the time and you cannot even spell !

                • ROC..

                  My personal bussiness is not your concern, you have enough details and it a good try to deflect the real reason, and as were are on that subject I have asked to respond to two questions within this forum, why dont you answer them?

  • Kevin Ingham

    Cyprus relies hugely on Russian investment, and Russian investment is controlled by Putin’s oligarchs

    Cyprus won’t do anything to jeopardise that, even if it means the money coming in is not just “dirty”, but a bit blood stained as well

    • ROC..

      BS, why dont you judge the case on its merits instead of trying to score points and greek bash.

      No evindence shows the russians did it, Cyprus like many countries does not jump because some countries like to do so.

      Did the UK expel Israelies when mossad used live UK passports for thier assassins to murder the palistine in the hotel?

      Did you UK place sactions on saudi arabia when they were dropping UK bombs on Yemen?

      Turkey is not going to expel russian diplomants either.

      • cyprus observer

        “Cyprus like many countries does not jump because some countries like to do so” ….my friend….your comment is amusing.
        Cyprus would jump into bed with any country, regardless of their political leaning, so long as there was money involved…like a two penny whore.

        • Leo

          The UK is the whore, if you go to the BBC website you will not find a single word in regards to the shenanigans that have been going on in the east med the past couple of months. Why not? The reason why is money, they don’t want to jeopardise the $100 million contract for military jets they have with Turkey. A disgrace.

          • cyprus observer

            I don’t live in the Uk.,…my comments are about Cyprus.

          • ROC..

            You right the BBC has avoided just like the EU any mention of the 1000s of innicent people that have been murdered by Turks in Afrin, has anyone brought sactions upon Turkey NO, its all BS

        • ROC..

          So if your a beliver in that policy then Turkey is the biggest whore? I noticed they not not expelled anyone ???? you like to respond

      • almostbroke

        You are starting to border on paranoia at this stage . Do try to get a small modicum of perspective into your life . It’s ‘my way or no way ‘ dident work . If you had any idea of how the ‘intelligence ‘ world works you would know they wouldent even admit that to day is Tuesday . They do not ‘do ‘ courts of law or evidence or proof . On the balance of probabilities the Russians did poison those people in England , the issue was not the poisoning but it was a case of reckless endangerment to ordinary citizens of the U K , that ticked off the Brits big time ! If it’s in Cyprus interest and clearly it is ( with the amount of Russian money sloshing around for the benefit of mostly wealthy politicians and their cohorts ) they who be a tad foolish to expel Russian diplomats , Cyprus being a member of the EU or those in high places benefiting from Russian ‘investment ‘ , there is no contest

        • ROC..

          read my post to bob, and stop being an idiot, prove to me the russians did it, if you cannot then stop being a lemming and jumping of the cliff because everyone is

          • almostbroke

            Can you not read ! In the intelligence world ‘proof ‘ dosent come into it , they wouldent admit the earth is round !

            • ROC..

              if your mum worked in club JUST as a drink waittress and the place was frequented by ladies of the night selling thier bodies, and the place was raided could I then use the word “highy likey” your mum was one of those women? answer is NO because she inicent till proven guity, same SHT different story line.

              • almostbroke

                Stop trying to’bluegon ‘ two different scenarios together and make them fit !

                • ROC..

                  so mr Sherlock as you do not want to agree or back down when you know your wrong, please enlighten us and all the CM readers here what your definition is of ” highly Likely” means.

  • almostbroke

    Wow ! I was so surprised ! This cannot be true , not even a token effort , just to say Cyprus is technically in the E U , of course there are far more Russians contributing to MrA s lawyer office , through the purchase of ‘citizenship ‘ scheme and like most things in Cyprus amongst the political classes and their cohorts ‘pocket lining ‘ is to the fore ,after all ‘business is business ‘

    • Yani

      You missed out the church interest though.

    • ROC..

      Is that it? you scored your greek bashing point?if you do not like Cyprus or its people why dont you move on what upset you did you loose money in the haircut?

      I tell you why your comment is idiotic. Some countries choose not be lemmings because the UK says russian were behind the atttack no evidence has been brought forward to say Russia were behind the nerve attack even the UK have choosen thier words carefully ( Highly Likely) even Turkey is not expelly any russians. so judge the context by its merits and not by your rushed chance to score a point against the ROC

      • Neroli

        We’re Cyprus bashing not Greek bashing, we live here not in Greece

        • ROC..

          Cyprus/Greece all the same, your consistant

          • Neroli

            If you don’t know by now that there is a difference, shame on you

            • ROC..

              Mr Sherlock, stick to the points, show me prove russian did it and explain why Turkey has not expelled anyone, thats the crux of your greek bash, so answer it.

        • almostbroke

          All a donkey can do is ‘bray ‘ and from London at that . If his brains were made of gunpowder he wouldent have enough to blow the cap off his head . We are not even ‘bashing ‘ Cypriots but the ‘few ‘ ‘the minority ‘ who run the country for their own use and benefit . But some are serial ‘fawners ‘ who bow and scrape and tip their forelock in deference to their ‘betters ‘ . They are so concentrated in blind hatred for others that they don’t see what is happening in Cyprus . Then I suppose it’s easy when you spend 40 odd years living in London , and now spend their declining years ‘patrolling the internet ‘ ‘monitoring ‘ commentators and then wade in if people don’t agree with their agenda, after all its a public forum , people are entitled to their opinion , you don’t have to agree with it , but show a little decorum and respect people’s opinion be it right or wrong !!!!

          • Neroli

            Agree with you

          • ROC..

            You just proven my point you and your mates are just trolls, its that simple.

            you can never argue the articles without inserting BS lies or properganda, when your challeged you get all upset then go personal, you never shows any proof or back up your claims.

            You all are here for one thing, thats to ROC bash, nothing more.

            what makes us Cypriots laugh at you lot is that you cannot stand on your own merits a very sad case of Turko trolls

            • almostbroke

              ‘Us Cypriots ‘? Your a Brit ! 44 years hiding in London !

              • ROC..

                Your a Cypriot? what a Greek Cypriot or a native Turkish Cypriot or a maronite Cypriot, can you elaborate?

                • almostbroke

                  It was you who introduced ‘us Cypriots ‘ but your a Brit now , 44 years man and boy !

                  • ROC..

                    dont BS around the question like flies around cow dun, answer the question, what Cypriot are you?

                    • almostbroke

                      ‘Dung ‘ !!!!

        • Leo

          Racist troll.

      • almostbroke

        You have a long history of ‘telling ‘ people they are ‘idiotic ‘ especially when they don’t agree with your agenda !!!!

        • ROC..

          I reply to facts and if a person or persons are just doing it to ROC bash then they should expect a counter,

          • almostbroke

            From London ! Sadly you , because you are a ‘fawner’ , a forelock tipper ‘ to your ‘betters ‘you cannot distinguish between the tiny minority from the upper echolons of Cypriot society who have raped and plundered the coffers of the state and by extension the taxpayer ( only little people pay taxes )since the foundation of the State ( the Presidents lawyer office being one of the main beneficiaries of the ‘passports for citizenship , mostly Russians ) and most of the folks who are trying to get by as best they can ! If highlighting the ‘skulduggery ‘ of the ‘few ‘ is ‘Cypriot bashing ‘ then so be it , I offer you no apologies !!!!!

            • Leo

              troll

              • almostbroke

                Straight from the R O C school of ‘psudeo patriotism ‘

            • ROC..

              well as you seem to have established am from London and lets not forget Cyprus too as I said on many a times I have homes in both countries, your going to be man enough to tell us where you are from and where you live, thats if you feel you can ?

              • almostbroke

                Not buying that ! Sorry !you probably do the annual 2 weeks in August and that qualifies you as visiting the old homeland If you were paying attention you would know ,like other commentators here but you are too busy accusing all and sundry of being Turks , Anatolians , when it dosent suit your agenda that you obviously missed it , too bad !!!!

                • ROC..

                  I dont give a Sht what you buy on not, I asked you two questions are you man enough to answer them in this Forum

                  • almostbroke

                    Answered many weeks ago , probably when you were ranting and raving about Turks , too late and too bad !

                    • ROC..

                      Oh nice try, was that to appease the people that might be reading your reply, well for the sake of all remind us what you said me?

  • Adamossss

    Russian already ruling Cyprus and controlling it political decision, they came and brought with them their habits including money laundry, explosions, prostitution, killing , and things not related to Cypriot traditions or culture .. now they controlled political decision

    • Vaso

      Russia defintely rules Turkey! Have they expelled any Russian diplomats?

      • Neroli

        We’re not discussing Turkey!

        • Vaso

          Neroli! You’re back! Where have you been? Collecting your Cyprus pension? I’ve missed you putting your two pence worth!
          Of course you always avoid Turkey when it’s convenient!

          • Neroli

            Why waste breath on Turkey, we all know what Turkey is like or should I say Erdogan

            • ROC..

              Then why do you alway bash the ROC?

      • Neroli

        They’re friends why would they?

  • cyprus observer

    Lol. What did anyone expect.

    • Bananaman

      Must not affect Passport Business my friend

