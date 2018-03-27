Paphos farmers call for district desalination unit

Farmers in the Paphos area met on Monday to discuss problems with water cuts and stressed the necessity for a desalination plant in the region.

At the meeting farmers in Mandria, Timi, Acheleia, Kouklia, Anarita and Geroskipou who get water from the Asprokremos reservoir called on the water development department to refrain from cutting water for irrigation purposes.

According to community leader of Mandria Kypros Michaelides the department cuts off 16 per cent of the water allocated to farmers, and this year cuts may exceed 30 per cent.

He said the department should stop transferring water away from Paphos via the southern pipeline and give larger quantities to farmers in the Paphos district.

A memorandum has been sent to the president and the agriculture minister, he added, complaining about the delay in the construction of a new desalination plant.

The new plant to be built in Kouklia was approved by the council of ministers last year.

The water development department reviewed the water situation around Paphos and concluded that the installation of a desalination plant is essential.