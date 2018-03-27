Petrol spillage damages police boats

Hundreds of litres of petroleum ended up in Limassol port on Monday, damaging four vessels of the port police.

The incident occurred while oil was being transported between two barges via two pipelines which were not properly connected.

Only after several hundred litres leaked into the sea did the spill become apparent and the operation was aborted.

According to harbour master Panayiotis Agathocleous, the port authority, the department of fisheries and the responsible company were immediately mobilised to reduce pollution, and the oil spill was restricted to an area within the port by Tuesday afternoon.

Efforts for a complete cleanup continue, Agathocleous said, adding that a letter has already been sent to the petroleum company responsible for the incident. The company is expected to be fined.

The paint of four of the five police boats docked in the area has suffered damage, something that insurance is expected to cover.

The reasons for the incident are being investigated and the deputy shipping ministry has requested to be kept up to date on the results.