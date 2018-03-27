TC party says expansion of AKP offices in north taking on “threatening dimensions”

The Turkish Cypriot United Cyprus Party (BKP) is calling for measures to be taken over the expansion of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the north after it opened a new office in Lefka.

According to Kibris newspaper, BKP leader Izzet Izcan said the intensive expansion of the AKP party in the ‘TRNC’ had taken on “threatening dimensions” and constituted a threat for the Turkish Cypriot community’s identity and existence.

“After the opening of the AKP central office, AKP has started opening district offices and also youth offices,” said Izcan.

He called on the ‘government’ and the other political parties to clarify their stance towards the “political organisation of the AKP-MHP coalition in the TRNC”.