March 27th, 2018 Cyprus 55 comments

TC party says expansion of AKP offices in north taking on “threatening dimensions”

Izzet Izcan

The Turkish Cypriot United Cyprus Party (BKP) is calling for measures to be taken over the expansion of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the north after it opened a new office in Lefka.

According to Kibris newspaper, BKP leader Izzet Izcan said the intensive expansion of the AKP party in the ‘TRNC’ had taken on “threatening dimensions” and constituted a threat for the Turkish Cypriot community’s identity and existence.

“After the opening of the AKP central office, AKP has started opening district offices and also youth offices,” said Izcan.

He called on the ‘government’ and the other political parties to clarify their stance towards the “political organisation of the AKP-MHP coalition in the TRNC”.

  • MisterSamsung Galaxy

    the hammer and the anvil

  • Gold51

    At last a chance TCs are seeing daylight. Maybe now they will see they are being totally overrun by Anatolian squatters .

    • HighTide

      Uninformed as always. Why don’t you never try sticking to facts? Naturalized TRNC citizens have their own political party since many years. In the January elections they managed to garner the enormous number of two seats in the 50 seat parliament. What an overrun! Wow!

    • MrH

      Actually, we were overrun many years ago and it’s completely your fault. The big issue here is when Turkey ultimately uses the negligence and ignorance of your south Cyprus leadership in agreeing to a loose Federal agreement and Turkey annexing Northern Cyprus, thus you [Greek Cypriots] waking up to a population of 82 million Turkey across your border! Don’t say you haven’t been warned. The “Republic of Turkey and Northern Cyprus” will soon be a future reality, similarly to the “United Kingdom and Northern Ireland”.

  • mustafa balci

    Erdog will never succeed in tc most hate him tc are very secular we are all Ataturkcu

    • Leo

      Ataturku from Mongolia.

      • HighTide

        He actually came from Salonika and gave both Brits and Greeks a good hiding.

      • mustafa balci

        I suppose what he done to you still hurts

        • Vengador

          OUch! lol

        • mongasz

          Backward Islamic mongols don’t change – the EU has realised it
          And that includes fanatic jannisaurs

  • Douglas

    Seems like Turkish Government are implementing and consolidating the North as ‘Turkish Repulic of Northern Cyprus’ so far nobody recognizes that apart from Turkey, but seems like Erdogan is slowly demoralizing the Turkish Cypriots into submission.

  • Orhan Ozdes

    this mega politician managed to secure 135 votes at the last elections

    • mongasz

      good you can count

  • mongasz

    nothing new here – we all knew that the monkey islamic enclave is part of the sultans harem…..

    • Leo

      …and he visits often!!

    • mustafa balci

      Long live trnc

      • Leo

        The Turkish Republic of Northern Clowns?

      • mongasz

        now why mention a zoo?

        • mustafa balci

          At least we are safe you will never have the chance to kill us all you had your chance you have blown it

          • Vengador

            …and got paid back with interest! They’ll never forget that. Every waking day they look at the flag on the mountain and fume! lol

            • mongasz

              Apes on a mountain side – zoologists will be thrilled

              • Vengador

                The only ape I can see is you.

          • mongasz

            Kill you? I love animals

  • Vengador

    Calm down! The Russian political parties are taking over in the SOUTH.
    Putin’s got you by the short and curlies! lol

    • Leo

      Which?

    • mongasz

      just a hair dresser on benefits in london

      • Vengador

        I don’t know hairdressers on benefits! They get good tips! And my tip to you today is: The flag on the mountain will be there until your last breath! have fun.

        • mongasz

          Now now little monkey take it easy and take your pills

        • Leo

          What flag?

          • Vengador

            lol

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Yes AKP in the North is a cause for concern….on grounds of secularism….but, no more.
    GCs would make make a huge mistake if they expect that at some time in future TCs would be driven into acceptance of GC domination….to become (in Denktas’ words) “Rumlara Yama” …….Roughly, better to be swallowed by the larger Turkish fish than GC.

    • Leo

      You can go and do that in your own country, not the one you stole from me, you thief.

      • Ozay Mehmet

        Examine your head.
        Land is won or lost in war…you lost in 1974.
        What you stole is RofC 1960.

        • Leo

          What war, it was a PEACE MISSION, you thief.

  • Stanlio

    The writing is on the wall for the Turk minority. Pity they’re too stupid and caught up in their hatred of Cyprus and Cypriots to do what’s in their own interests.

    • Orhan Ozdes

      but we are not so stupid to be conned by you clever guys!

      • Leo

        The only people being conned is you, read the article.

      • Stanlio

        I can’t do anything about your paranoia and inferiority complex. You prefer extinction to living in a democracy in the EU. It’s your funeral.

        • mustafa balci

          What you mean democracy is actually enosis never never

          • Leo

            But you have ENOSIS, with Turkey,lol.

            • mustafa balci

              No never never we want to manage our affairs ourselfs

              • Leo

                What you want, and what you get are two different things, you get what you are given, by Turkey.

              • Maz

                When you’re Turk masters says jump you must say how high master ?

    • mustafa balci

      Yeah right you wanted us all dead not long ago

      • Leo

        Stop lying.

    • Girneli

      yawn, yawn, y a w n

  • MountainMan

    The beginning of the end for true Turkish Cypriots.

    • Ingrian Observer

      This is like cancer–metastases all over the place.

      • HighTide

        See a doctor.

    • HighTide

      Wait for election time before making doomsday comments. In January, the party representing Turkish immigrants obtained two out of fifty seats in parliament.

      • MountainMan

        The last thing I would want would be to make a doomsday comment. I am aware of what happens at the last election, however I firmly believe that there are drastic changes on the horizon that will not be for the benefit of younger generation of Turkish Cypriots.

        • HighTide

          Which drastic changes? Pray tell !

          • MountainMan

            You tell me, the education system is changing, the secular society is being corroded, now the political party that is in power in Turkey is opening offices in Cyprus. It does not actually leave a lot to the imagination.

            • HighTide

              Building empty mosques does not corrode the secular life in the TRNC, it’s unchanged. The majority here rejects Erdoğan and his party, including naturalized Turks. Opening offices does not translate to getting votes. The TRNC is a democracy with free and fair elections. Money will not buy a majority for AKP that may or may not achieve one in Turkey next year either.

              • MountainMan

                I do so hope that you are right.

