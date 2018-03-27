Turkey given a clear message in Varna, Anastasiades says (Updated with more comments)

March 27th, 2018 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 35 comments

Photo: Christos Theodorides

If Turkey really wishes to continue its EU accession course, it must comply with European principles and respect European law and the Law of the Sea, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 9th Mediterranean Forum on Oil and Gas, in Nicosia, the president was asked about the Varna summit and noted that the Turkish president had insisted that the Turkish Cypriots should always be taken into account in respect of any action in the Eastern Mediterranean. “First, I want to note that the European Council conclusions have been passed on to Turkey,” Anastasiades said, adding that public statements both by Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker had been very clear.

European Union leaders said on Monday in Varna, that talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan offered no answers to a long list of concerns including Turkey’s intervention in Syria, the jailing of journalists at home, and Cyprus.

Despite criticism from European governments of what many view as Erdogan’s growing authoritarianism, EU leaders left the door open to Turkey’s stalled bid for membership to the bloc, but said only he could act to remove the obstacles to accession.

“I raised all our concerns, as you know it was a long list”, European Council President Donald Tusk told reporters after the talks. “If you are asking me if we achieved some solutions or compromises – my answer is: no,” he added. “Our position is clear – only progress on these issues will allow us to improve EU-Turkey relations, including the accession process”.

Anastasiades said he did not wish to comment further on what the EU leadership had said.

“I hope that eventually Turkey will realise that if it’s really interested, not for tactical reasons pretending that it wants to continue its accession course, it must also comply with European principles, values and with respect for international law and the Law of the Sea,” said Anastasiades.

Turkish Cypriots were fully covered as far as energy rights were concerned, he said and added that the protection of these rights by Turkey was just a pretext for Ankara to control natural resources in the region and become the energy centre for supplying Europe.

Asked how the EU would react if Turkey did not implement the conclusions’ text, Anastasiades said: “Instead of anticipating such decisions to wait and see how we will act then, we are [already] acting wisely by using diplomatic channels to achieve what we all want: peace, stability and certainly ensuring the rights of all,” he said

“What we have said and repeated dozens of times… what we seek is peace, and of course the benefits of natural resources, as already agreed, owned by the state, belonging to the citizens either Turkish or Greek Cypriots. ”

In his address to the oil and gas conference, Anastasiades referred to Turkey’s “gunboat diplomacy” in the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) when it blockaded Italian giant ENI’s drillship from reaching its target site in block 3.

“These illegal acts and provocations not only undermine the interests and objectives of Cyprus, but also the EU’s strategy goal of achieving energy security and diversification of sources and routes,” he said.

“No one can deny that Turkey’s actions are aimed at achieving the country’s long-term goal of becoming an exclusive energy supply hub for the European Union, either from Russian sources or the Caspian basin, or even, as we can conclude from recent events, to control the natural gas supply from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe,” added Anastasiades, who also expressed his satisfaction with the Varna conclusions.

“For the first time there is an unprecedented strong condemnation of Turkey’s continuing illegal activity in the Eastern Mediterranean, which of course includes the Exclusive Economic Zone of Cyprus,” he said.

Another element was the fact the EU would be vigilant following the implementation or not of the conclusions.

“I do hope that Turkey will finally adopt the realistic approach of changing tactics and behaviour, in line with international law and European standards, principles and values, in order to achieve progress in what matters to both the EU and all of us. This would be to the benefit of all, including our immediate region,” the president said.

“We mean business when we say we want Turkey as an ally. But not as one who is a troublemaker or one who is intervening with the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus. Our intention is to insist that the best solution of these is the solution of the Cyprus problem, but what we need as well are policies which are in line with international law, European law, the Law of the Sea”

 

 

  • Martin Standage

    ‘eventually’ said Anastassiades……..by that time we will all be dead-or have choked on the dust which is now becoming a regular phenomenon in the East Med. Just more futile platitudes from a corrupt and failed politician who should have retired long ago-and also stopped smoking and drinking!

  • Andrew Eco

    ”Turkish Cypriots were fully covered as far as energy rights were concerned”

    ”Turkey’s actions are aimed at achieving the country’s long-term goal of
    becoming an exclusive energy supply hub for the European Union, to control the natural gas supply from the Eastern
    Mediterranean to Europe”

    ”for tactical reasons pretending that it wants to continue its accession course”

    well said president!!

    • Martin Standage

      You seem to be very easily fooled by his empty platitiudes which mean nothing?

  • Ferdi

    Its very simple. Turkey will not allow 97% of the seabed in the agean and 80% of the med in the south coast be taken by Greece and RoC no matter what Law of the Sea says. it is time to revise the law to see how it can be made fairer. I have never supported Turkey exctept on two things. In 1974 she had no choice, if she did not intervene most of the TCs would have been slaughtered or expelled and the resources in the sea. She has a grievence and it is even specified in the law that when there is a disagreement regarding resources in the sea , it should be negotiated. Saying nope thats what it says aint gona work.

    Incredible that people who call themselves civilised constantly go on about cutting the money EU gives to Turkey to look after the refugees. What is wrong with you people? There are millions of people there becasue of what you have casued in Syria and Iraq as well as all over the Middle East and Africa. You cause the mess and expect somebody else to pay for the consequences.
    How selfish is that? Greedy bar stuards.

  • David Wilson

    Prez anuz gives a total contradictory statement again, which amounts to nonsense, even dress it with a few clear untruths. This statement again clearly demonstrates he cannot be trusted by the rest of the EU who he clearly thinks are all stupid!

  • Philippos

    We could do with improving our own Respect for the Law, both Criminal and Civil and European Principles, here in The Republic of Cyprus. Right now our President is being rather hypocritical. Actually if our Turkish Speaking Compatriots saw better observance and enforcement on our part, they may feel more “Comfortable” with our Presidents “Zero Troops Zero Guarantees” Stance in the (failed) talks

    • Vaso

      Stop it please! Your pretence at being GC is comical to say the least!
      Be yourself! Let the pressure out! lol

      • TRNC TRNC

        Is your preference of being GC to hate Turks?

        • Vaso

          My allegiance is to Cyprus not Greece! I am Cypriot not Greek! What are you? Are you Turkish or Cypriot?

      • Philippos

        I don’t find it funny because its not true and I am not somebody else, or at least I don’t think so. What is comical is that you clearly cannot take it in that there are many of us who never wanted ENOSIS, respect our Compatriots, Condemned the intercommunal violence and really see no difficulty at all in coming to a sensible agreement to start to reconstruct Our Nation. EXCEPT there is so much propaganda induced hatred and blind ignorance, it seems mostly from people who were “never there”. Even our newly elected President is tied up in any negotiations by what he thinks he can and cannot “Get past” the very people that he and his compadres have propagandized to a very heavy degree for rather a long time…then there’s the Church…. Now their pretence at practicing Christianity is comical to say the least. Remember the going to hell bit from The Archbishop if you voted YES for the Annan Plan…or maybe you weren’t even there?

        • Vaso

          Honestly stop it! You’re like a glass! People can see through you!

          • Girneli

            Philippos is a voice or reason, not belligerence! You could learn a lot from him.

      • Martin Standage

        Phillipos is as much a G.C. as you, just a more sensible and realistic one!

    • TRNC TRNC

      Good statement Philippos.

      Offering the Olive branch of friendship is the correct way forward.
      If the Turks see this they will simply welcome it.

    • Girneli

      Well, the first part of your statement is correct, as for the second part, that would take a decade to do, at least and a general change in GC mindset

  • cyprus observer

    This summit did not even make the news where I live. People not interested…..until their accession to the EU seems more possible. Then there will be action.

    • Vaso

      Where do you live?
      The media is manipulated of course! It has battered the public with the Russia spy “murder” which is top of their agenda!

      • Girneli

        Its only news if you dig enough for it, otherwise cyprus observer is right

  • Bunny

    ‘Turkey given a clear message in Varna, Anastasiades said

    ‘that talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan offered no answers to a
    long list of concerns including over Turkey’s intervention in … Cyprus’

    These two statements are contradictory.

  • Colin Evans

    To me it has the appearance that the Turkish President has stated to the EU “if you do not give us more money then the refugee floodgates will be opened” That is why the EU will do absolutely nothing!

    • Vaso

      What do you expect from a lunatic!
      However i believe the EU are completely aware that Erdogan will not change a thing! Evil men do not all of a sudden become kind hearted individuals!
      EU has just appeased Erdogan with the pretense of leaving the door open for EU membership! His despicable treatment of the refugees he keeps in Turkey is well documented and he’s getting paid for it!
      According to a written statement by the EPP President Joseph Daul: “It is unacceptable that Turkey, a NATO member, continues to deliberately instigate conflict and raise tensions against Cyprus”.
      EPP leaders expressed “grave concerns about Turkey’s continued aggressive actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, and in particular the escalated violations of Cyprus’ sovereignty and sovereign rights over its territorial waters, and Exclusive Economic Zone”.

      • Girneli

        Always looking at the little picture, never the strategic future. Turkey is much more than its current leader, who is here today, gone tomorrow.

        • Vaso

          Turkey has not changed in a thousand years! But Erdolf is making things worse for Turkey!

          • TRNC TRNC

            The truly Reality is.
            It dont matter who our leader is.

            You will always hate Turks as its seeded in your brain.

            • Vaso

              Your Turkish leaders have always bought a bad light on citizens of Turkey!
              I would say most Turkish people do not want their country in constant flux but this is the reality of how things are!
              Evil Erdogan has made things worse! Now even tourism is going down the pan!
              Turkish Cypriots and Turks have two different mindsets!
              True TCs are being eradicated by Turkish settlers or the ones that have been naturalised as you say!

              • TRNC TRNC

                Every leader makes mistakes including the ones in the west.
                People say Tony blair is evil and so is Trump the difference is the Turkish leaders throughout the Turkish existence is always hated by most of your Nation Specifically.

                Can you name me 1 Turkish leader you approved with?
                Your Answer is prob No as there Turkish which really reading between the lines….I just think the seed is in your head to hate Turks regardless if there a baker or a leader!

                If Turkey did not eradicate us then the supporters of EOKA would have Neutralized us….Do you agree?
                The Question to you is above and what would of chosen as a TC?
                Eradicated or Neutralized.??

              • Girneli

                Where has your prejudice got you?

                • Vaso

                  The prejudices lie squarely with the TCs and their repetition of what happened 50 years ago!
                  Your constant support of a country whose only aim is to expand and control the East Mediterranean is unbelievable!
                  Unfortunately if Akinci or any other TC leader in the future does not change their allegiance to Turkey, settlement will never arrive in Cyprus!
                  Turkey sees fit to antagonise all its neighbours from Cyprus to Greece to Israel to Egypt to Syria!
                  I hope one day a TC leader will have the courage to stand up for Cyprus as an independent leader and not cow tow to Turkey! But i find that hard to believe!

                  • Girneli

                    You have no moral ground to criticize anyone. Your belligerence and prejudice against the TC’s and Turkey is what has led to the current crisis both in the past and now.

          • David Wilson

            Rascist troll

        • Philippos

          Are you a good shot then, or do you know a man who is? Otherwise, i’m afraid it is Here today and Here tomorrow, at least on the Political Term Timescale, especially if his proposed constitutional changes come into effect shortly. (No PM any more, just ME!)

          • Girneli

            My point still stands

      • Martin Standage

        and so what will they do about it?????

    • Philippos

      There is fortunately another imperative for the EU – GAS and Energy “Security”. To have a fellow EU Member State able to supply “Europe” must be high on the Agenda. To have this supplied by or transported by an unpredictable “Leader” in a State that Europeans really do not want as a Member due to its increasing Islamic fundamental character cannot be very high on that same agenda..unless you see the future as absent Erdogan and a more secular Turkish State free of internal “civil” war with the Kurds. If that was likely then the EU would embrace Turkey and you become “long term correct”. Erdogan sees this and the offensive, now expanding from Afrin is designed to obliterate the Kurds and “remove” them from having any relevance to this scenario

      • Girneli

        Again agree with most of what you have said, however, you are wrong is you think the Turkish military operation in Syria is aimed at Kurds as a whole, it is not. It is aimed at Kurdish terrorists, a big difference and a clear distinction needs to be made. Its like assuming all Irish people were members of the IRA.

