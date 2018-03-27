Turkey given a clear message in Varna, Anastasiades says (Updated with more comments)

If Turkey really wishes to continue its EU accession course, it must comply with European principles and respect European law and the Law of the Sea, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 9th Mediterranean Forum on Oil and Gas, in Nicosia, the president was asked about the Varna summit and noted that the Turkish president had insisted that the Turkish Cypriots should always be taken into account in respect of any action in the Eastern Mediterranean. “First, I want to note that the European Council conclusions have been passed on to Turkey,” Anastasiades said, adding that public statements both by Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker had been very clear.

European Union leaders said on Monday in Varna, that talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan offered no answers to a long list of concerns including Turkey’s intervention in Syria, the jailing of journalists at home, and Cyprus.

Despite criticism from European governments of what many view as Erdogan’s growing authoritarianism, EU leaders left the door open to Turkey’s stalled bid for membership to the bloc, but said only he could act to remove the obstacles to accession.

“I raised all our concerns, as you know it was a long list”, European Council President Donald Tusk told reporters after the talks. “If you are asking me if we achieved some solutions or compromises – my answer is: no,” he added. “Our position is clear – only progress on these issues will allow us to improve EU-Turkey relations, including the accession process”.

Anastasiades said he did not wish to comment further on what the EU leadership had said.

“I hope that eventually Turkey will realise that if it’s really interested, not for tactical reasons pretending that it wants to continue its accession course, it must also comply with European principles, values and with respect for international law and the Law of the Sea,” said Anastasiades.

Turkish Cypriots were fully covered as far as energy rights were concerned, he said and added that the protection of these rights by Turkey was just a pretext for Ankara to control natural resources in the region and become the energy centre for supplying Europe.

Asked how the EU would react if Turkey did not implement the conclusions’ text, Anastasiades said: “Instead of anticipating such decisions to wait and see how we will act then, we are [already] acting wisely by using diplomatic channels to achieve what we all want: peace, stability and certainly ensuring the rights of all,” he said

“What we have said and repeated dozens of times… what we seek is peace, and of course the benefits of natural resources, as already agreed, owned by the state, belonging to the citizens either Turkish or Greek Cypriots. ”

In his address to the oil and gas conference, Anastasiades referred to Turkey’s “gunboat diplomacy” in the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) when it blockaded Italian giant ENI’s drillship from reaching its target site in block 3.

“These illegal acts and provocations not only undermine the interests and objectives of Cyprus, but also the EU’s strategy goal of achieving energy security and diversification of sources and routes,” he said.

“No one can deny that Turkey’s actions are aimed at achieving the country’s long-term goal of becoming an exclusive energy supply hub for the European Union, either from Russian sources or the Caspian basin, or even, as we can conclude from recent events, to control the natural gas supply from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe,” added Anastasiades, who also expressed his satisfaction with the Varna conclusions.

“For the first time there is an unprecedented strong condemnation of Turkey’s continuing illegal activity in the Eastern Mediterranean, which of course includes the Exclusive Economic Zone of Cyprus,” he said.

Another element was the fact the EU would be vigilant following the implementation or not of the conclusions.

“I do hope that Turkey will finally adopt the realistic approach of changing tactics and behaviour, in line with international law and European standards, principles and values, in order to achieve progress in what matters to both the EU and all of us. This would be to the benefit of all, including our immediate region,” the president said.

“We mean business when we say we want Turkey as an ally. But not as one who is a troublemaker or one who is intervening with the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus. Our intention is to insist that the best solution of these is the solution of the Cyprus problem, but what we need as well are policies which are in line with international law, European law, the Law of the Sea”