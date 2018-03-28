Dangerous chainsaw on the market

The department of labour inspection on Wednesday informed the public that a dangerous chainsaw has been withdrawn from the market.

The European Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Goods (Rapex) announced that the Makita power chainsaw with model number EA7900P50E was voluntarily recalled by the supplier because it poses a risk of injuries. The saw’s brake is not activated immediately and it thus does not meet basic safety regulations of the European Union.

Consumers who find the product on the local market are asked to inform the department of labour inspection at 22-405604 or 22-405663.

More information can be found on the Rapex website at http://ec.europa.eu/consumers/consumers_safety/safety_products/rapex/alerts/.