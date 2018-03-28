Dangerous chainsaw on the market

Dangerous chainsaw on the market

The department of labour inspection on Wednesday informed the public that a dangerous chainsaw has been withdrawn from the market.

The European Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Goods (Rapex) announced that the Makita power chainsaw with model number EA7900P50E was voluntarily recalled by the supplier because it poses a risk of injuries. The saw’s brake is not activated immediately and it thus does not meet basic safety regulations of the European Union.

Consumers who find the product on the local market are asked to inform the department of labour inspection at 22-405604 or 22-405663.

More information can be found on the Rapex website at  http://ec.europa.eu/consumers/consumers_safety/safety_products/rapex/alerts/.

  • Mike

    My surprise is that these items are actually sold in Cyprus as their cost here compared to the rest of the world is prohibitive and that includes transportation / importation costs. We clearly have individuals here who are prepared to pay anything for these tools, perhaps they only compare list prices not actual selling prices, nice work for the importers and retailers I guess.

    • jobanana

      That’s why I shop on ebay and Amazon.

  • Bob Ellis

    Tragically, all chainsaws are dangerous and should not be sold to the public. Only trained professionals should use them or people with the relevant licences. Whilst I am the first to fight against the pervasive and sometimes ridiculous nature of Safety and Health, IMHO the horrific accidents produced by chainsaws warrant a complete rethink.

    • jobanana

      Maybe we should get rid of all power saws. Or even all power tools for that matter. How about we ban cars too since they can be dangerous. And surely motorcycles and bicycles must go too. Kitchen knifes, forks, spoons??? Chainsaws don’t harm people. Idiots who operate chainsaws harm themselves!

