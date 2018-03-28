ECHR Grand Chamber hearing family murder case on Wednesday  

The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) was on Wednesday morning set to hear the case of a Turkish Cypriot family who were murdered in the Republic in 2005, and whose killers got off scot-free because the island’s two sides failed to cooperate on the case.

Last April, the ECHR ruled that Cyprus and Turkey had violated the European Convention on Human Rights because they failed to co-operate in the investigation. The perpetrators were criminals from the Turkish Cypriot underworld.

The applicants in the case are all relatives of Elmas, Zerrin, and Eylül Güzelyurtlu, who were shot dead on the Nicosia-Larnaca highway in the government-controlled areas of the island on 15 January 2005.

Elmas was found dead in a ditch and his wife, Zerrin, and daughter, Eylül, in the back seat of their car, which was parked on the hard shoulder. The three victims were all Cypriot nationals of Turkish Cypriot origin.

The killers fled back to the north. The authorities of the Cypriot government and the Turkish government, including those of the ‘TRNC’, carried out parallel investigations into the murders.

The Cypriot authorities, among other things, secured evidence at the scene of the crime and at the victims’ house, carried out post-mortem examinations, took statements from witnesses (including the victims’ relatives), and performed ballistics examination and DNA tests.

The authorities concluded that the victims had been kidnapped and murdered in the early hours of 15 January 2005 and identified eight suspects.

Domestic and European arrest warrants were issued and the Cypriot police asked Interpol to search for and arrest the suspects with a view to extradition.

Red notices were published by Interpol on all the suspects and they were added to the Cypriot government’s “stop list” of individuals whose entry into and exit from Cyprus is monitored or banned.

In April 2008 the case file was classified as “otherwise disposed of” pending future developments. The Turkish (including the ‘TRNC’) authorities also took a number of investigative steps and by the end of January 2005 all of the suspects had been arrested.

They denied any involvement in the crimes and were released on or around 11 February 2005 owing to a lack of evidence connecting them to the murders. The file was classified as “non-resolved for the time being” in March 2007.

The ‘TRNC authorities requested that the case file with the evidence against the suspects be handed over so that they could conduct a prosecution.

The Cypriot authorities refused and in November 2008 they sought the extradition of the suspects who were within Turkey’s jurisdiction (either in the ‘TRNC’ or in mainland Turkey) with a view to a trial.

The extradition requests were returned to the Cypriot authorities without reply. The investigations of both respondent states thus reached an impasse and have remained open since. The Cypriot government, the ‘TRNC’ and the applicants were in contact with the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus Unficyp about the case.

Meetings were held and there was an exchange of telephone calls and correspondence. However, UNFICYP’s efforts to assist the sides to bring the suspects to justice have proved unsuccessful. The application was lodged with the European Court of Human Rights in 2007.

In its ruling last April the ECHR found by five votes to two that there had been a violation of Article 2 – right to life/investigation – of the European Convention on Human Rights by Cyprus and, unanimously, that there had been a violation of Article 2 by Turkey. The court held that each respondent government was to pay each of the seven applicants – the Guzelyurtlus’ family members – €8,500 in respect of non-pecuniary damage.

The Chamber found that “it was clear that neither government had been prepared to compromise and find middle ground, despite various options having been put forward, including by the United Nations”.

It had also rejected the Cypriot government’s notion that cooperation with northern Cyprus lent legitimacy to the ‘TRNC’.

The court said that it did not accept that steps taken to cooperate in this case would amount to recognition, implied or otherwise of the ‘TRNC’.

Wednesday’s hearing is taking place after the ECHR Grand Chamber panel accepted the requests of the governments of Cyprus and Turkey that the case be referred to the 17-member chamber.