Education minister meets with Elam leader

March 28th, 2018 Cyprus 44 comments

Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris

Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris visited the headquarters of far-right Elam on Wednesday for a meeting with party leader Christos Christou.

The two discussed the problems plaguing the education sector, according to Christou, with the minister saying the two would stay in touch.

“Your opinions are always well received and we are always open for dialogue,” Hambiaouris said.

“We will accept any constructive criticism where we need to and I want you to know that the values and principles you mentioned are also our values and principles.”

Hambiaouris did not specify what common values and principles he had with the far-right party.

Christou outlined that for Elam, every student – the citizens of tomorrow – should grow with values of the Greek Orthodox tradition of the country.

  • Anon

    If you ever wondered why the Turkish Cypriots want the guarantees to remain ….this article says it all .
    The ugly face of racism that rules the Greek Cypriot puppet regime.

  • Cyprus MH

    If the suggestions are viable, improve the culture of student, and do go with values of the Greek Orthodox tradition of the country, does it matter who suggested them?

  • CM reader

    get rid off this joker of a minister
    covorting with fascists!
    I wonder who told him to meet up with them.
    Surely the president Anastasides must have approved

    • Girneli

      You would have thought so, it taints the whole government if all of this report is true, and I have no reason to doubt it.

    • ROC

      Where were you when an article came in on CM that Turkey has cut the water to afrin and 1000s were dying, can you tell me?

      • Halil Uskuri

        Turkey cuts water to Afrin? Afrin is in Syria man. How can Turkey can cut Syrias water supply? Get over your racism and Turkophobia.

        • ROC

          Water to Syria’s Afrin has now been cut for a week, the United Nations said on Wednesday, as Turkey’s military finished encircling the Kurdish city in preparation for a major ground assault.

          Access to clean drinking water ended after Turkish troops and allied Syrian fighters seized the main dam and water plant from the People’s Protection

          • Halil Uskuri

            And the source is YPG spokesperson.

            • ROC

              No its the UN, read it again

          • Girneli

            stop deflecting stick to the topic of this CM article

      • Girneli

        Turkey cut the water so the Afrin operation would not be prolonged and to avoid unnecessary loss of life, and that is exactly what happened. It was the right military strategy, Not sure how that applied to this topic. You are deflecting as you have tried to do several times, but to no effect.

        • ROC

          So 100s die that your answer to warfare is it, sounds like same tactics used by Isis.
          same SHT both the same mentality.

          • Girneli

            In a military operation, sadly people die but what has it got to do with your government being in bed with right wing extremists. this topic is about that and that alone, despite your deflections

  • Disenchanted

    Oh dear. Need I say more?

    • ROC

      No please do, I want to hear what you have to say.

  • Girneli

    Hmmmm, Elam leader says “for Elam, every student – the citizens of tomorrow – should grow with values of the Greek Orthodox tradition of the country” and the RoC supposedly represents the TC’s too. This is comical by far. To add insult to injury the ‘Education Minister’ is quoted as saying “We will accept any constructive criticism where we need to and I want you to know that the values and principles you mentioned are also our values and principles.” The ‘Minister’ apparently did not specify what common values and principles he had with the far-right party.

    If this the kind of ‘RoC’ the GC’s are offering, then formalizing partition is the only way forward I think

    • ROC

      why are you writing rubbish, first this an Idiot “Christos Christou.” who has very little support and is disliked by the majority,2nd he has no any influence in wanting a Greek Orthodox tradition of learning, which in my view is BS,

      However much I despise Elam’s bunch of idiots it is a democracy and they have the right to be heard but that as far as it goes.

      What I know I going to get angry with are people like that are going to twist this into a troll propaganda and BS comment. and you started write away, This is what you wrote

      “If this the kind of ‘RoC’ the GC’s are offering, then formalizing partition is the only way forward I think”

      Has anyone said or shown something like this will be implemented? why are you trying to scores
      I hate Elam and many do in the ROC just like your right wing, in democracy they have a right to be heard but that about it.

      • Girneli

        Have you read the article old man, I was quoting directly from it. Read what the ‘Education Minister’ said, look at the relationship between your government and a far right group.

        • ROC

          No look what I quote you saying? you are assuming.

          • Girneli

            Are you trying to make light of this. Your ‘Minister’ said of the Elam statement “We will accept any constructive criticism where we need to and I want you to know that the values and principles you mentioned are also our values and principles.”. Do you want me to repeat the article or will you read it again. Your government are in bed with right wing extremists

            To put into the UK context you are familiar with, its like the UK government being in bed with BNP. My post did not suggest you would like this, it was a post for all to read about your governments minister and his visit to Elam and published on CM for all to see and read

            • ROC

              who are the National Unity party ?????? are they not right wing? stop being an idiot and using this as propaganda your UBP want a two state solution so whats the difference old man, same crap for the GCs and worse still they are in power, Elam are not so don’t try and spin this,

              If you had any credence I would have seen you in negative articles on Turkey like afrin or the singer imprisoned but like all you trolls you never seen, so I come to the conclusion your only here to ROC bash and your view are only worth what one wipes themselves in the small room.,

              • Girneli

                UBP is right of center, much like the Conservative Party in the UK, there is no comparison to Elam’s right wing extremism. Stop trying to make light of this article, it is shameful and as I said earlier if this is the direction of travel for southern regime, what alternative is there to formalizing partition. Your Elam compatriots say “for Elam, every student – the citizens of tomorrow – should grow with values of the Greek Orthodox tradition of the country”. Your minister wants to accommodate them.

                Stop deflecting again, for the umpteenth time I do not support the current government in Turkey and prefer a liberal democracy, though I support Turkey securing its borders from terrorists. FYI I have commented when I have not agreed with something Turkey does.

                • ROC

                  Are you dumb or just playing stupid, let me make the words bigger incase your eyesight is poor old man

                  ELAM ARE NOT IN POWER

                  • Girneli

                    This article clearly says your government are in bed with Elam right wing extremists, complain to CM about their report if you don’t like it

                    • ROC

                      show me where it says they are in bed? quote it now

          • CM reader

            I agree with Girneli but not on the partition and I am one of you
            These people do not respect democracy so they should not be afforted the facilities of democracy.
            A state minister meeting with them only ligitimizes them
            A very unwise thing to do!! and infortunately it was all done with Anastasides’ consent!

            • Girneli

              I accept you do not agree with partition, but IF this is the direction of travel in the south, what is the alternative?

              • ROC

                the solution is simple, two state with one ROC and a rotating pressi no outside troopsfrom Turkey and Greece, the rest can be sorted

                • Girneli

                  Are you serious, being in bed with a GC government that panders to far right extremists, that is lunacy and a recipe for disaster.

                  • ROC

                    Did you read what I wrote to you, are do you need your reading glasses??????
                    your UBP are scum just like Elam, so stop making a fool of yourself, get out of the matrix take the blue pill and go down the rabbit hole, or choose to stay as you are.

                    your choice, and I dont give a rats behind what you choose.,

                    • Girneli

                      For the third time , read slowly, UBP is much like the UK Conservative party, right but not extremist. There is no comparison despite your fake commentary, anyone who knows Cypriot politics knows this

                    • ROC

                      and I told you old man, elam are not in power, so stop making yourself into a Ahole

                    • Girneli

                      Elam are not in power but have influence over your government as apparent from the article here on CM

                      You are always uncivil when your position is poor, shame on you

            • ROC

              just like the UBP whats the difference, I cannot stand Elam but every democratic Country in the world has far right and left wing parties. so dont make it out into something its not.

              • Girneli

                Absolutely no comparison with UBP, they are right of centre but not extremist, much like the UK Conservative party. Shame on you if you are condoning this action. You should not make light of this dangerous move.

                • ROC

                  They are scum what they want as a solution on a two state, that is never going to happen, the losers are the native TCs, at the expense of the Anatolians that voted for them , ask any native tc would they still be happy if they known what see now has happend in the North, answer is NO

                  • Girneli

                    They have a peaceful political view, we live in a democracy, they are not extremist regardless of your lack of knowledge and prejudice.. Wanting partition is not a crime, illegal or unethical it is a democratic view. UBP received the most votes in the last elections but not enough to form a government. Their following traditionally, since 74 has been TC’s regardless of what you might perceive. Ask any TC.

                    • ROC

                      Is Elam in power? yes or no,

                    • Girneli

                      Your ‘Minister’ is visiting them and saying the government will adopt Elam policy. wow, whats wrong with you, its all in the article in both plain English and black and white

              • Halil Uskuri

                UBP is far more liberal than ELAM. ELAM is an extremist organization.

              • Halil Uskuri

                Have you ever saw an UBP member to attack Greek Cypriots? My fathers best friend who he goes to Kalapanoiyotis or Prygos every weekend is a member of UBP who was appointed to high places by UBP.

                • ROC

                  Well maybe you can explain the savage beating of a man in front of cameras at the checkppoint by animalistic Turks??????? you care to explain?

                  Or better still , the man I saw in 74 tied to a landrover by his feet and dragged around till he was dead by Turkish soldiers in 74, care to comment on that?

                  • Halil Uskuri

                    You are changing the topic. You mentioned several times that UBP is same with ELAM. Your racism and low level of intelligence mkes me to advocate UBP. Come on.

                    • ROC

                      No you brought it up beating up or killing, I never brought it up you did and if I extended it then so be it

