Education minister meets with Elam leader

Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris visited the headquarters of far-right Elam on Wednesday for a meeting with party leader Christos Christou.

The two discussed the problems plaguing the education sector, according to Christou, with the minister saying the two would stay in touch.

“Your opinions are always well received and we are always open for dialogue,” Hambiaouris said.

“We will accept any constructive criticism where we need to and I want you to know that the values and principles you mentioned are also our values and principles.”

Hambiaouris did not specify what common values and principles he had with the far-right party.

Christou outlined that for Elam, every student – the citizens of tomorrow – should grow with values of the Greek Orthodox tradition of the country.