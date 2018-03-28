Good Friday service in Famagusta

A liturgy at the Ayios Georgios Exorinos church in occupied Famagusta is set to take place on Good Friday next week.

In an announcement on Wednesday by the ‘Famagusta, our town’ initiative, it outlined the service would begin at 1pm to mark the burial of Christ on April 6. At 4:30 the epitaph liturgy will begin and at 6:30pm the procession across the walled city of Famagusta will take place.

Members of the bicommunal Famagusta initiative met earlier this week with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to discuss the service.

This is the first time a Good Friday liturgy will take place at the Ayios Georgios Exorinos church since 2016. Last year, authorities in the north denied permission to hold the service.

The change this year is due to the change in ‘government’ in the north, head of the initiative Pavlos Iacovou told the Cyprus Mail.

During the meeting with Akinci, the stalemate in the talks for resolving the Cyprus problem was discussed with the climate on both sides of the divide from members of the public being one of dwindling hope.

Free buses will be available from all cities. For more details contact 99587110 by April 5.