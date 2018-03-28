Government debt falls 3.6 per cent

March 28th, 2018

Cyprus central government debt stood at €18.315 billion at the end of 2017, a decline of 3.6 per cent compared with 2016, according to data released on Wednesday by the Finance Ministry’s Public Debt Management Office (PDMO).
Government debt reduced by €683 million compared to 2016, due to early repayments of debt to the Central Bank of Cyprus amounting to €613m and €288m to the IMF.
According to the PMDO, domestic and foreign loans amounted to €11.7 billion or 64 per cent of Cyprus’ debt. Cyprus’ largest creditor is the European Stability Mechanism with loans amounting to €6.3 billion granted to Cyprus during the 2013 bailout. The loan expires in 2031.
Cyprus owes the Russian Federation €2.5 billion in a loan concluded in 2012, while loans to IMF declined to €0.63 billion following an early repayment amounting to €0.29 billion last July.

