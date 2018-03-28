Low-pressure front and more dust on Wednesday

A low-pressure front along with increased dust levels is forecast to last until Thursday.

The hourly concentration of small respirable particulate matter, with a diameter smaller than 10mm (PM 10), was in the red zone in Nicosia on Wednesday morning with a reading of 231.7mg/m3 in and in the orange range, between 100mg/m3 and 150mg/m3, in Paphos, Larnaca and the mountains and at a moderate level in Limassol and Famagusta.

Temperatures will reach 24C inland, 22C in coastal areas and 17C around Troodos on Wednesday.

In the evening temperatures will fall to 15C in the Nicosia region and 12C elsewhere.

Cloudy weather is expected during the next couple of days with the possibility of localized showers, isolated storms and strong winds.

The skies will clear by Saturday.