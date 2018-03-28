Mavroyiannis: Cyprus solution necessary in unstable Eastern Med

March 28th, 2018 Cyprus 49 comments

Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis

Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis has said that a solution to the Cyprus issue is of vital significance as the Eastern Mediterranean was currently plagued by instability and uncertainty.

Addressing students of the Law School of the European University of Cyprus, on Tuesday night, Mavroyiannis said that given the complexity of the region, “to survive, we must manage to find a specific course that will allow us to solve our national problem”.

He said the aim was to solve the Cyprus problem in such way that would rid the island of the Turkish army. “Last summer during the negotiations in Crans-Montana we ascertained that we are back to square one, just like 50 years ago because Turkey’s fundamental claim remains as far as the issue of security is concerned,” said Mavroyiannis.

Turkey wanted to have control over Cyprus and for this reason the political problem has not been solved yet, he added. “There hasn’t been a single shift from its main pursuit to maintain the control that it believes it has over Cyprus.”

He said that although for the first time discussions came very close,  the issue of the abolition of guarantees and intervention rights did not progress at all.

As regards energy, Mavroyiannis said that the EU wants to safeguard its energy security as far as the origin of the natural gas is concerned and also as to which route it will take to reach Europe.

Turkey could not offer energy security, even though it seems to be the most economic option for the transport of natural gas to Europe.

If the EU funds the infrastructure for a pipeline through Greece, then it would become viable and companies would be interested, he added.

However, in an effort to upgrade its influence in the region, Turkey wants the pipeline to pass through its territory, averting any plans for the pipeline to run through Greece, Mavroyiannis said.

“At the same time, Turkey is implementing a steady approach, something that was evident at the Varna meeting, which indicates it wants to leave open as many options as it can,” he added.

Mavroyiannis said that Turkey could have had a role in the Eastern Mediterranean with a solution to the Cyprus problem, however, at the moment, it is unwilling to cooperate or strengthen its own interests.

  • HighTide

    Speculating of EU ‘energy security’ based on elusive gas finds in the region is just pie in the sky. Right now, North Stream I is supplying a good part of Europe’s needs, with North Stream II construction starting this year. Once there is commercially viable extraction here, one may discuss which route it should take. Everything else is skinning the animal before its shot.
    Repeating the mantra of zero Turkish army on the island is just another shot in the knee. Without a proper deal, such as the Annan plan was, it will not happen.
    The military role in the Eastern Med is divided between Israel and Turkey with Russia’s watchful eye from her Syrian naval base. Cyprus plays no role in that department whatsoever.

  • Frustrated

    Why is it that the ping-ponging in these threads are a never-ending catalogue of bile, accusation, insult and general hatred instead of reasoned, civilized debate and understanding of the other side’s point of view? I’ll tell you why. Because those of you indulging in this hatefest feel that you have to show off your ‘patriotic’ credentials and display how macho you are.

    The reality is that both sides have legitimate claims and feelings of loss but they hardly ever admit to it and instead drag up all the old stuff in the vain belief that they suffered more. This behaviour displays an inbuilt immaturity and many who carry on like this don’t even live on the island and instead have no real notion of what actually happens on the ground.

    Grow up, people. Try to be even a little bit humble and admit that your ‘side’ hasn’t always been as lily-white as you’d like to believe.

  • Fevzi Ogelman

    You will never get a solution by demanding that TCs cut all ties with Turkey, Turkish army gone and no guarantees. Stop dreaming. The only solution possible is TWO states. Get real.

  • Vaso

    It is no surprise Turkey has not changed stance in 50 years!
    The EU has a long list of issues with Turkey and Turkey has not addressed even one of them!
    They are unlikely to address the issue of Cyprus either because they are only interested in one thing! Land grab and power and war!
    They control their own people with threats, violence, imprisonment, etc! Why would they treat foreign countries any better?
    True TC are being eradicated by Turkish settlers! What a shame for the Turkish Cypriot people!

    • TRNC TRNC

      What does settlers mean to you?

      Turkish Cypriots Conquered the island 1571….Are we settlers?
      And why should we be ashamed?

      • Vaso

        Why don’t you ask the BKP party who true Turkish Cypriots are? They will tell you the truth!

        • TRNC TRNC

          Im asking you as you seem to know what your writing about?

          So can you Answer my Question.
          What is a settler?
          Why should we be ashamed?

          You went into the effort of writing a statement and now Im pulling you up and putting you on the spot.

          If you cant put any Clarity on your statement then your a Moron.

          Your choice Moron or Credentials for ypur clarifying ?
          You choose!

          • ROC..

            I answered it for him read my reply to you, lets see if you can challege it

          • Vaso

            Do you need a lesson? Or did they not teach you that at the School of Islamic teachings in Turkey! My friend ROC has already answered you!
            You are an illegal settler! Your parents are not born here it is obvious to see! Your allegiance lies with Turkey not Cyprus! I am Cypriot! What are you?

            • TRNC TRNC

              Dont involve foolish people in this conversation.

              And stop behaving like a light weight Moron.

              Answer my Questions.
              My family has been in Cyprus since 1571 and i and my parents and grandparents and there grandparents were all born and raiaed in cyprus

              Am i a Settler or Not?
              Answer it.

              I am Muslim and love my Religion….Do you have a problem with that as well?

              • Vaso

                You make me laugh! Try your Ottoman speech elsewhere!
                You give yourself away with your pathetic lies!

                • TRNC TRNC

                  Where ia my lies?
                  Can you kindly point it out please?

                  This is exactly what i mean about you people…Facism with seeds of the demons within your genetics.

                  You cant justify your own comments and you have no real History of your own half a island yet you have the Audacity to come on here with your Pathetic mate Roc to fight a lossing battle and war with Racist Taunts.

                  I take this opportunity to award you with Mr Moron no 4.

                  • Vaso

                    In all my years I have never known a true Turkish Cypriot to even mention Ottoman! And i know a lot of TCs from the UK. They distance themselves from any mention of Ottoman!
                    Which is why i know you are a liar and a Turkish settler!
                    You should do more research into the Turkish Cypriots before pretending to be one!

                    • TRNC TRNC

                      Mate.
                      You been done and until you answer my Questions inflection to your own post.

                      Then we can have conversation.

                      Dont be shy just answer my Questions if you dare.

                      Right now i think your clueless and so does the other readers.
                      And i have no time for clueless people.

                    • Vaso

                      Already answered! But you choose to ignore!
                      Speak with some true TCs! You need educating!

                    • TRNC TRNC

                      What am i.?

                      My family has been cyprus for almost 500 years.

                      Am i a settler?
                      Do you have a problem with me being a Muslim?
                      Why should i be ashamed for being a TC?
                      Where is my lies?

                      You will be ignored after this message if your unable to answer it.

                      Now atop waffling and answer it in your words and stop involving others.

                    • Vaso

                      You’re another who protests too much!

                    • TRNC TRNC

                      Seriously.

                      Mate you dont have the intelligence to justify your own comments.

                      Do you usually write what you dont understand?

                      What a Proper Moron you are..
                      You are the disciple of that other Troll ROC.
                      He seems to have the Morons like your self following him around on here.

                      Waster.

                    • Vaso

                      I thought you was going to ignore me after the last message! lol

              • Leo

                You are an illegal squatter.

          • Martin Standage

            Don’t waste your time with this person(we don’t know if they are male or female?)-they are probably affiliated with ELAM or some other freak nationalist group and have been brainwashed not to accept any other points of view!

            • TRNC TRNC

              Yes i realised.

              Its Interesting when you put them on the spot and they have nothing to come back with but Hallucinations.

              I agree i do get the feeling most Turkish Bashers on here are members of Fascism Groups.
              They all deserve to be Neutralized

      • ROC..

        Thats a very simple answer its called ” Ilegal Settlers who came into Cyprus unauthorised and settled in stolen homes and land.

        Go by legitmant law which is recognised by the UN and not by your BS unrecognised TRNC fake laws

        • TRNC TRNC

          Lets put the Question to you…
          And lets see if we can get sense out of the Master fool.

          I was in nicosia.
          So was my parents.
          So was there patents.
          So was there patents.
          So was there parents.

          We been ob the island since 1571.

          Am i a settler?

          May i also remind you internationally the Treaty of cyprus was given to Cypriots which Turkish Cypriots are clearly been part of.

      • ROC..

        You are not a true native TC. end off

        • Girneli

          The likelihood is that you and a lot of your GC compatriots are not pure Greek is very high. The likelihood is that you have some of that ‘settler’ DNA. What do you think was happening in Cyprus between 1571 and 1963, God I keep hearing stories of how our great grand fathers has GC women on the side. So your pathetic attempts to belittle TC’s by challenging their ancestor is funny to say the least

        • TRNC TRNC

          What proof would you like?

          And why is it you accuse everyone on this forum as a Antolian when your caught out?

      • Leo

        You was dumped here by the Ottomans.

        • HighTide

          Like your great grandmother.

    • Ferdi

      Vaso 58 years ago we had Guarantee in perpetuity which Makarios signed up to. And boy did we need it. Not because Turkey wanted it but because TCs wanted it and as the 60s proved they were vital for TC survival. It was this guarantee that stopped the GC leadership in 1963 from slaughtering all the TCs. And if you think this is a myth, read what Clerdise caught Papadopoullos doing on the telephone in 1963. 58 years ago GC leadership wanted to remove
      the Guarantee because they were hell bent on Enosis. Akritas?

      Judging by the vote in the house not so long ago it seems it remains an aspiration to this day.

      Let’s have a look at what happened in Crans-Montana. Akinci and Erdogan accepted to reduce the troop levels down to 650 and replace the Guarantee with an Implementation
      Agreement. What did Anastasiades do, he went further back than 58 years ago. He did not just want them removed, he wanted them removed from day one.

      Now I don’t know what you guys are smoking, but I sure would like to have some too. History looks
      very different after a few puffs of whatever it is you are smoking.

      • Vaso

        Because you live in the past and we choose to move forward that is not our fault!
        No guarantors and no Turkish troops!
        if you cannot understand that then north will be another 50 years in no mans land, unrecognized, unable to trade, unable to participate in world politics, etc. The list goes on and on!
        Hanging on to Turkey’s apron does the TCs no good at all!
        Smoke that it your pipe!

        • HighTide

          That’s pretty rich in the eye of facts. Just visit the TRNC and find any international item in the shops that is not available here. “Unable to participate in world politics’ is a real concern (not), as if the “ROC” plays any global role. What a joke.
          Hanging on Turkey’s apron is a hundred times more comfortable than wearing Greek Cypriot straight jackets.

        • Martin Standage

          Insist on all or nothing and you get :NOTHING!!

      • Martin Standage

        Compromise helps to solve problems will insisting on demands only perpetuates them!If Turkey did, as you say, agree to reduce the number of troops to 650 and also change the system of guarantees, then the Greek-Cypriots would have been made to refuse!Otherwise we are stuck with 35.000 indefinitely as we have been since 1974, with all the negative aspects this implies.But who was telling us the truth, Anastassiades or Turkey?It seems the U.N. Secretary General holds both sides equally responsible for the failure of Crans -Montana and rather than dwell on this they should get on with the negotiations and find a compromise way forward!

        • Ferdi

          Martin the evidence is in front of you. UN has said that Akinci and Erdogan agreed to the Implementation Agreement with the reduction of troops to 650 to be revised after the implementation period. Anastasiades has hardened his position to all must go from day one. Who is compromising here?

          What compromise did Anastasiades do regarding the two topics?

          What is he going to do if they should meet?

          If he is going to stick to the words nothing from day one, what is the point of meeting him? It is time the UN has decided the talks are over and negotiatiate a velvet divorce with fair exchange of properties. We can all be happy with that.

    • HighTide

      No matter how often it’s posted, ignorant readers just refuse to accept the fact that the TRNC citizenship is well balanced between old and new. The party of immigrant citizens from Turkey holds two seats in the 50 MP chamber. What a big deal!

    • Girneli

      Usual trash demonstrating a narrow prejudiced repetitive view, Its just as Frustrated says above, and boring as hell. My god, just bla bla bla. It would be refreshing if you or the self professed racist roc added something new.

      Turkeys stance will not change until there is a viable and fair settlement, regardless of who is in political power. The broad options for the southern regime is:

      an independent TRNC
      a loose confederation and power sharing.
      hard border with Turkey

      There are no other options and TC’s will chose either one BUT not a solution that reduces their rights to self determination. In all these options Turkeys guarantee will not be abandoned, at least for the foreseeable future.

      GC comments should be in this context only, not the repetitive nonsense we read day in day out that adds no substance to the debates.

  • Douglas

    He must be a genius to identify Cyprus needs reuniting 🙂

    • ROC..

      Is that the best you can offer?, suggest get back to your breakfast, that has no input other that you getting off some ROC bashing, should have done that whiles in bed.

      • Douglas

        I try to keep it simple so you will understand 🙂

    • TRNC TRNC

      Never will happen until the Fascism GC reaches their life expectancy and passes away.

      Only then there may be fresh and viable negotiations.
      At the moment with people like Roc. it just wont happen as these people are nothing but poison to cyprus.

      • Vaso

        I think you misunderstand what Fascism is! Turkey is synonymous with fascism. Erdogan has made sure to follow the example of Hitler! As far as that is concerned he is succeeding!

        • TRNC TRNC

          RUBBISH.
          Hallucinatory thoughts.

          It is impossible to compare Hitler with Erdogan.
          What a load of BS.

          I already put uou on the spot witj your other stupid statement.

          And now i ask you how you are comparing Hitler with Erdogan.

          If you cant answer it Move on as you already look stupid.

          • Vaso

            It is plain for the whole world to see!

            • TRNC TRNC

              To see exactly what?

              One thing for sure the readers can clearly see that your full of waste as you chickened out Answering and clarifying your own statements.

              Now move on before you loose you Dignity! Lol

              • Vaso

                Clear to see that Turkey is a violent and aggressive country!
                Why don’t you answer to that??

                • TRNC TRNC

                  I can.

                  Your Now revealed as blind.

  • Orhan Ozdes

    keeps punching the thin air. carry on punching then!

    • ROC..

      You seem to always come out with negative comments when the ROC is mentioned, can I ask you where you were when the negative articles came mention about Turkey and afrin and when the turkish singer was inprisoned for speaking out agaist Erdogan, I followed you and you are a Greek Troll basher, your just not consist.

