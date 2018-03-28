Moura backs Spurs to end poor run at Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur’s impressive performances against difficult opposition this season has given the Premier League club the belief they need to win at Chelsea on Sunday, midfielder Lucas Moura has said.

Tottenham have not beaten their London rivals at Stamford Bridge since 1990, when Gary Lineker scored the winner in a 2-1 league victory.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are keen to end their poor record against their neighbours and Moura believes wins over their league rivals, as well as good displays in their recent Champions League last-16 defeat by Juventus had boosted the club’s confidence.

“This year we are very good. We’ve had great games against Manchester United, Arsenal and even against Juventus over two matches. I’m sure we can produce a great game against Chelsea,” Moura told the club’s website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

“It’s a big game and I can’t wait. I’m excited to be around, to hopefully be involved and I believe firmly we can win.”

Brazilian winger Moura signed for the club from French side Paris St Germain in the January transfer window for a fee of around 25 million pounds ($35.3 million).

The 25-year-old has made six appearances for Tottenham in all competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists. The match against Chelsea could be his biggest challenge so far and Moura is hoping to make a difference.

“I’ve been waiting for this kind of match. The Premier League is the best league in the world and I’m happy to be here,” he added.

Tottenham are fourth in the league table with 61 points from 30 matches, one place and five points above Chelsea.