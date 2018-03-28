Music makers unite

The Orpheus Music Hall in Limassol will host the fourth International Chamber Music Festival from April 2 to 5, with live performances from artists from Cyprus, Georgia, Great Britain and the United States of America.

The festival is organised by Cyprus Music Makers (CMM), a non-profit organisation based in Limassol, which was created four years ago by violinist Victoria Mavromoustaki. The aim of the organisation is to bring high-level classical music performances to the city of Limassol and the surrounding areas.

“We support local musicians as well as artists from Europe and the rest of the world. We are also strong believers in contemporary music therefore every year we proudly feature and showcase a living Cypriot composer,” Mavromoustaki said.

Apart from performing in the evenings, the musicians taking part in the festival will also mentor on the CMM music course for strings and piano. This music course, suitable for people from five to 26-years-old, will run April 2 to 6 from 9am until 2pm. The participation fee for the course is €150.

Music lovers will also enjoy a complimentary drinks reception after each recital, so they can meet likeminded people and perhaps get to have a chat with the musicians.

Tickets are €10. Full festival access €30. View the complete festival programme at http://www.cyprusmusicmakers.org/music-course.html.

