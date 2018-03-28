New Alphamega shop in Kiti

ALPHAMEGA opened a new shop in Kiti, in the Larnaca district, on March 25 as part of its plan to offer the best possible service to consumers in all Cyprus.

This is the thirteenth shop of the well-known supermarket chain, which intends to provide residents of the Kiti area a unique choice of products.

The new shop is housed in the former Orphanides Supermarket building, which was bought by ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, and completely renovated to meet the quality and service standards of all the chain’s shops.



The new, modern shop offers fresh produce departments, like all ALPHAMEGA outlets, that includes a bakery, fruit and veg section, meat counter, fish counter and delicatessen. There is also a large drinks’ section offering a big variety of drinks that cover all tastes.

All the well-known, everyday-use brands, as well as the products of the supermarket brand are available in the modern premises in Kiti which also has a cafeteria that offers freshly-cooked food to eat there or take away.

The opening of the new shop has created jobs for the area’s unemployed, while also strengthening the local economy.

Giorgos Theodotou, the Marketing director of the ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, said the company always took sure and steady steps after careful strategic planning. “The response of people to ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets is what gives us the strength to carry on working, with one thing in mind – offering the best possible service to consumers all of very Cyprus,” he said.

“We are happy that today we are opening new shopping prospects for the residents of the wider Kiti area,” said Theodotou.