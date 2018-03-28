Nissi beach ranks third in Instagram postings

Nissi Beach in Ayia Napa has been ranked third among social network Instagram’s most popular and most-photographed beaches.

In an announcement, Ayia Napa municipality said that with 124,910 photos, Nissi Beach was recently ranked third as the most popular and multi-photographed beach on Instagram.

The survey on the social media network where people post photos, was done by the well-known Globehunters website.

https://www.globehunters.com/blog/europe-s-most-instagrammed-beaches.htm

In the first 60 places there are also three more beaches in the Famagusta area: Fig Tree Bay in 20th place, Konnos in 40th and Makronisos in 53th place, the municipality said.

According to the announcement, the president of the Famagusta Tourist Development Company, Ayia Napa Mayor Yiannis Karousos welcomed the fact that yet again the beaches in the Famagusta district have been proved popular.