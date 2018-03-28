More people to get Easter bonus

Cabinet on Wednesday approved an Easter bonus for low income pensioners in a move that should benefit around 3,000 households.

Speaking to reporters after the session, Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou said the bonus would be €190 and the criteria has been broadened to include more people compared to last year.

The income criteria for two people to be eligible will now be €11,000 up from €9,750.

Emilianidou said the bonus would be paid out around April 3 and the total expenditure came up to €3.8m.