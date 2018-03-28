Progress on electronic signature legislation

The House legal affairs committee on Wednesday debated draft legislation dealing with the introduction of electronic signatures.

“It is a major reform that will help the public, all of us in our everyday life, and will certainly benefit business,” said deputy head of the committee and Disy MP Demetris Demetriou.

“We are late in adopting and applying such useful technologically upgraded tools that will reduce bureaucracy and strengthen the rule of law that we all say we want.”

Akel MP Aristos Damianou said that when it was initially promoted in parliament, all parties had supported the issue.

Asked what would be done to protect the personal data of those using electronic signatures, Damianou said that specific codes would provide adequate protection.

The public will be able to use e-signatures in various transactions in both the public and private sectors.

Traditional transactions require the physical presence of a person and their handwritten signature, but electronic signatures make this unnecessary. The changes will significantly decrease administrative costs and simplify procedures in the public sector.